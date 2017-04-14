Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Meet The Author: Anju Jain Of Step Up - How Women Can Perform Better For Success

Anju Jain, the founder of Chai Pe, an organisation that focuses on developing women professionals, promotes her book on why gender disparity is an issue both at home and at work and how it can be addressed.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Meet The Authors: Kishore Mahbubani And Jeffery Sng

Kishore Mahbubani, dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore; and Jeffery Sng, writer and former diplomat, discuss their new book, The Asean Miracle: A Catalyst For Peace. It is an account of how Asean has become one of the world's most successful regional organisations.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

CONCERTS

Singapore Chinese Orchestra Music Oasis Concert

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra, under the baton of assistant conductor Moses Gay, perform pieces such as Bumper Harvest Worship, Lion City Street Opera and The Ceilidh.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

SSO Subscription Concert: Tan Dun - Farewell My Concubine

Grammy Award-winning composer Tan Dun conducts the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in a programme that features two of his compositions: Farewell My Concubine and Secret Of Wind And Birds. The concert will open and close with Bartok's Dance Suite and The Miraculous Mandarin Suite.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Thu, 7.30pm (pre-concert talk: 6.30pm at library@esplanade) ADMISSION: $16 - $82 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Adam Gyorgy, Piano

The pianist (photo) performs a programme with no intermission, which includes works of Frederic Chopin and Franz Liszt as well as his own. The concert will end with Liszt's rarely played Legend No. 2 In E Major and Chopin's Scherzo No. 2.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: April 21, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $19 - $192 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Chamber Series: Four Seasons

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series presents two masterpieces from tango master Astor Piazzolla arranged for piano trio: Oblivion and Four Seasons. The concert will close with Brahms' Third Piano Quartet.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: April 23, 4pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Re:Sound - Lim Yan Plays Beethoven

Singaporean pianist Lim Yan performs Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1. This is paired with the Coriolan Overture, inspired by writer Heinrich Joseph von Collin's tragedy of the same name. The wind players have a special place on the programme with Czech composer Antonin Dvorak's Serenade For Winds.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: April 26, 8.15pm ADMISSION: $31 & $41 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Precious Eggs: Of Art, Beauty And Culture

This exhibition showcases a collection of 148 precious eggs from the Liechtenstein National Museum. Besides colourfully decorated quail, chicken, duck, goose, swan and ostrich eggs, there are also eggs crafted out of precious and enamelled metals, glass, porcelain, wax, crystal, marble, stone, wood, reindeer horn, cardboard and papier mache.

WHERE: Singapore Philatelic Museum, 23B Coleman Street MRT: City Hall/ Clarke Quay/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Oct 29, 10am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free for citizens & permanent residents; foreigners: $8 (adult) & $6 (child aged three to 12) TEL: 6337-3888 INFO: spm.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

When Space Dissolves Into Luminosity; Where Flowers Bloom Amidst

This group exhibition features works by 10 Singapore artists, both young and emerging as well as established, which examine how today's artists approach questions of authenticity while navigating the ever-complex world. The works span mediums such as painting, sculpture, print and mixed media.

WHERE: iPreciation, 01-01 HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow - April 29, 10am - 7pm (Mon - Fri), 11am - 6pm (Sat), closed on Sun & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6339-0678 INFO: www.ipreciation.com

Lighter Than Sunshowers

This exhibition by Singapore artist Shirly Koh shows her interest in the relationship between urban landscape and nature. She employs watercolour and drawings. Curated by Khairuddin Hori as part of Season 1: The Next Cut.

WHERE: Chan + Hori Contemporary, 02-09 Gillman Barracks, 6 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till April 30, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-1962 INFO: www.chanhori.com

Struggling Cities: From Japanese Urban Projects In The 1960s

This travelling exhibition showcases the various experimental ideas and proposals by Japanese architects that emerged and flourished in Japan in the 1960s to tackle the problem of urbanisation. It analyses how some of these radical proposals attempted to address the concerns of various countries facing similar overpopulation issues and how they have been developed for and assimilated into modern-day Tokyo.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till May 14, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: nafa.edu.sg

Christmas Island, Naturally

Singapore artist and photographer Robert Zhao Renhui's solo exhibition documents Christmas Island's species and examines the unintended consequences of man's presence.

WHERE: ShanghArt Singapore, 02-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till May 8, 11am - 7pm (Sun - Wed), closed on Mon, Tue & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6734-9537 INFO: www.shanghartsingapore.com

Don't Pressure Me

In this solo exhibition, artist Rajul Mehta illustrates the everyday pressure that defines the lives of most women, reflecting on where they stand in a globalised world.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Wed - April 23, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9298-5210 INFO: tinyurl.com/kujx56v or www.amadorartsprojects.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

12th Ngee Ann Photographic Exhibition

This exhibition of more than 240 works from 185 photographers provides a non-commercial platform to all photographers to freely express their creativity and showcase their work to the public.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Exhibition Hall, Teochew Building, 97 Tank Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Till Sun, 11am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6708-8055/6737-9555 INFO: www.facebook.com/thengeeannkongsi

Hikayat Sang Kancil (Legend Of The Mouse Deer)

This 1983 film was the first short animation film made in Malaysia and follows a sang kancil (mouse deer), which is often used in Malay stories to represent a shrewd character. The exhibition explores representations and contemporary equivalents of the mouse deer.

WHERE: Praxis Space & Project Space, Institute of Contemporary Arts, Lasalle College of the Arts (McNally Campus), 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Till April 30, noon - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.lasalle.edu.sg

THEATRE

Dinner With Friends

Donald Margulies' Pulitzer-winning play is an examination of the complexities of relationships and friendships. This production stars Eleanor Tan, Tushar Ismail, Aizuddiin Nasser and Sharmila Melissa.

WHERE: Grassroots' Club Auditorium, 190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 MRT: Yio Chu Kang WHEN: April 22 & 23, 4 & 7pm ADMISSION: $35 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg