Happenings - Arts

ARTS

CONCERTS

Happy Chinese New Year Concert 2017

Ding Yi Music Company and the China Cultural Centre collaborate in this festive concert. Under the baton of assistant conductor Dedric Wong, local flavour is added to classical Chinese folk songs such as A Good Day and Heavenly Road.

WHERE: China Cultural Centre Theatre, Level 4, 217 Queen Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Sun, 3.30 & 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Gala: Charles Dutoit: Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini

Swiss maestro Charles Dutoit returns to conduct two masterpieces by Igor Stravinsky: Funeral Song and The Firebird. Russian pianist Lukas Geniusas will join him and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in Rachmaninov's Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Thu, 7.30pm (pre-concert talk at 6.30pm at library@esplanade) ADMISSION: $28 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Discovering Music!: Colourful Tales

Singapore Symphony Orchestra's associate conductor Jason Lai explores how composers use stories, plays and poems - from Shakespeare's plays to Wagner's music dramas - as inspiration.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 18, 4pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

James Taylor & His All-Star Band In Concert

The prolific singer-songwriter performs with his band, which include Michael Landau (electric guitars) and Luis Conte (percussion).

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Feb 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $102 - $272 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

DANCE

18 In Between

Choreographer Dapheny Chen collaborates with visual artist Kathryn Kng to create a dance based on Kng's artwork, No Room To Enter. It explores how the architectural space of the Esplanade, Kng's art installation at the concourse steps and dancers' bodies juxtapose and interact with one another.

WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 9.45pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Dancers @ Work

Dancers @ Work is a platform for Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts students to showcase works in progress.

WHERE: Dance Studio, C6-38 Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Feb 17, 6.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6512-4176 INFO: To register, e-mail dance@nafa.edu.sg

Indices Of Vanishment

Explore the connections people have with personal artefacts and the psychological clutter that occupies their daily lives in this work.

WHERE: Multi-purpose Hall, Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender WHEN: Feb 23 - 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 (standard), $22 (Raw Pal members), $23 (concession) INFO: Tickets from indicesofvanishment.peatix.com. Go to www.rawmoves.net

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Betty Boop And Bimbo: A Love Story

To celebrate the month of love, Mint Museum of Toys' exhibition - featuring 16 rare Betty Boop and Bimbo toys and collectibles from the 1930s - traces the origins of the animated character and explores her relationship with her canine boyfriend.

WHERE: Mint Museum of Toys, 26 Seah Street MRT: City Hall/ Bras Basah WHEN: Till Feb 28, 9.30am - 6.30pm daily ADMISSION: $15 (adult), $7.50 (child aged two - 12 & senior citizen aged 60 & above with valid ID) INFO: www.emint.com

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Flagship Genius

Check out works by up-and-coming artists who have trained at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. The range of media includes painting, photography, sculpture, architectural models, jewellery, fashion, video and film.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Feb 19, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

"Rivieres" - A Solo Art Exhibition By Khan Siong Ann

The China-born artist and alumnus of the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts uses various techniques and media such as oil painting, Chinese ink and watercolour. All works on display are for sale. Part of the proceeds will go to Autism Resource Centre (Singapore).

WHERE: Public Art Space, Level 2 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Till April 30, 10am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9742-3621 INFO: For inquiries, e-mail info@goshenartgallery.com. Go to www.goshenartgallery.com

Instinctive 1.0: (In)Visible

The exhibition brings together works from the new Singapore-based international collective, Instinctive, which explore ideas related to the invisible and hidden. WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Mon - Feb 19, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6238-8228 INFO: www.ionorchard.com

Paradoxical Space: Gestural Abstraction

The works of South Korean artist Lee Kang Wook from his existing series, Invisible Space, and a new one, The Gesture, are on display.

WHERE: Gallery Huue, Level 2, 17 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Till Feb 24, 10am - 7pm (Mon - Fri), by appointment on weekends & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6334-2805 INFO: www.galleryhuue.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Between Home And Home

Fourteen young Singapore artists working in photography and film showcase their works on the theme of home and identity. The topics range from the skateboarding community here to an exploration of personal grief. The works are the result of the six-month-long Noise Art Mentorship programme.

WHERE: Objectifs, Chapel Gallery, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/ Bras Basah WHEN: Thu - March 12, noon - 7pm (Tue - Sat), noon - 4pm (Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg

THEATRE

Arts Night 2017: Pulse

This arts production combines music, dance and theatre performances by the National University of Singapore's Residential College 4 students.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bras Basah/ Bugis WHEN: Feb 17, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $16 - $19 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Detention Katong

This musical comedy written by Selena Tan explores teenage angst, school stereotypes and issues of local education. The cast includes Sebastian Tan, Suhaimi Yusof, Neo Swee Lin and Munah Bagharib.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 17 - March 5, 8pm (Tue - Fri); 3 & 8pm (Sat & Sun); Feb 25, 8pm ADMISSION: Standard tickets for preview (Feb 17 - 19): $38 - $104; standard tickets (Tue - Thu, Sat matinees & Sun): $54 - $154; standard tickets for weekends (Fri & Sat nights): $64 - $164 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

A Midsummer Night's Dream

This contemporary interpretation of Shakespeare's work centres on the women of a fantastical world as they explore a comedy that is hiding a tragedy. By students of Lasalle College of the Arts.

WHERE: The Singapore Airlines Theatre, Basement 1, Lasalle McNally Campus, 1 McNally Street MRT: Bugis/ Little India WHEN: Feb 21 - 25, 8pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Tickets from midsummer.peatix.com or www.lasalle.edu.sg