Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Book Lover's Club

This bi-monthly reading club is for singles and focuses on relationships and inspirational stories.

WHERE: Visitors' Briefing Room, Level 1 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: E-mail shirley_lim@nlb.gov.sg to register. Go to www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CONCERTS

SCO Community Concert - Melodious Spring @ Tampines

Singapore Chinese Orchestra's resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong helms this performance of festive songs.

WHERE: Level 3, Community Auditorium @ Our Tampines Hub, 51 Tampines Avenue 4 MRT: Tampines WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sco.com.sg

Arts Night: Pulse

This arts production combines music, dance and theatre performances from the National University of Singapore's Residential College 4 students.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Feb 17, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $16 - $19 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

A Night On Broadway

Singapore's only cello orchestra presents Broadway tunes such as Mamma Mia and Beauty And The Beast.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Feb 18, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $33 - $44 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Discovering Music!: Colourful Tales

Singapore Symphony Orchestra's associate conductor Jason Lai explores how composers use stories, plays and poems- from Shakespeare's plays to Wagner's music dramas - as inspiration to write music.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 18, 4pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Chamber Series: Stradivari Quartet - The Great Beethoven

The Stradivari Quartet partners the Singapore Symphony Orchestra for two evenings of chamber masterpieces by Beethoven.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 10 & 11, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

VCH Presents Intimate Letters By The Stradivari Quartet (SSO)

Highlights of this Valentine's Day concert include Leo Janacek's manifesto on love, String Quartet No. 2. The programme also features composer Robert Schumann, widely regarded as one of the greatest composers of the Romantic era.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 14, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $21 & $41 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Land With No Sun III: Song Of The Skies

A young violinist's tale of hope in a post-apocalyptic world is told through an interdisciplinary concert featuring video/animation and an original fusion of choral, jazz, film and Indian music.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: March 4, 7.30 - 9.30pm (with post-show talk) ADMISSION: $15 - $95 INFO: Tickets from landwithnosun3.peatix.com

DANCE

Indices Of Vanishment

This performance explores the connections people have with personal artefacts and the psychological clutter that occupies their daily lives.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Hall, Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender WHEN: Feb 23 - 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 (standard), $22 (Raw Pal members), $23 (concession) INFO: Tickets from indicesofvanishment.peatix.com. Go to www.rawmoves.net

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES) Symphony In Colours

This exhibition of works by emerging and established Singapore-based artists showcases creations in various mediums. There will also be workshops and an auction in support of I-India, a charity that supports underprivileged children in India. Part of the proceeds will also go to Home, a non-profit organisation based in Singapore that provides services to migrant workers.

WHERE: 01-02 Visual Arts Centre, Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Exhibition: today - Wed, 11am - 8pm daily; charity auction: Mon, 5pm; various times for workshops ADMISSION: Free, separate charges/registration required for workshops & auction INFO: Register for the workshops & auction at www.symphonyincolours.com

Print II

This exhibition by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Fashion Studies programme showcases creations in printed textile and textile decoration.

WHERE: Fashion Gallery, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 2, 38 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Feb 10, 11am - 6pm (Mon - Fri), closed on weekends ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6512-4204 INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

A Brief History: The Development Of Chinese Calligraphy In Singapore

This curated exhibition provides a concise overview of the history and culture of Chinese calligraphy as it arrived and evolved in a sinicised Nanyang. On show are original calligraphy works ranging from seal-carving to cursive scripts.

WHERE: artcommune gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Wed - Feb 19, noon - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-4240 INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg

Kiripapuranjuwi (Skilful Hands)

This exhibition of works from the Tiwi Island community, Munupi Arts & Crafts, brings together 34 recent works, curated over the past two years, by some of the community's most collectible and newly emerging talents.

WHERE: ReDot Fine Art Gallery, Old Hill Street Police Station 140 Hill Street, 01-08 MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Wed - March 4, noon - 7pm daily, all other times by appointment; Wed, 6.30 - 9.30pm (opening reception) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6222-1039 INFO: www.redotgallery.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

A Common Ground By The Co-Op

This slate of programmes examines the feasibility of establishing a commons in Singapore, widely understood as a space in which all resources are shared with the means of developing social processes.

WHERE: The Substation, 45 Armenian Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall WHEN: Tue - Feb 26, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun); Thu, 7 - 9.30pm (opening party), closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free; some programmes require registration and/or charges apply TEL: 6337-7535 INFO: www.theco-op.space & www.substation.org

THEATRE

Goodbye Obama, Hello Trump Comedy Tour

LA Comedy Live brings comedy impersonators of United States President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Mr Barack Obama, to Singapore, with a comedic spin on events that happened during the recent US elections.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $72 - $122 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Breathless: The Mixtape

Three short plays written by Wisely Chow tell the story of people who live their lives in the shadow of death.

WHERE: The Playtent Studio One, 180 Joo Chiat Road, 02-01 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Feb 18 & 19, 8pm ADMISSION: $15 INFO: For tickets, e-mail info@budstheatre.com or buy at the door. Go to www.budstheatre.com

Chicago

This musical is based on real events in the 1920s. Nightclub singer Roxie Hart shoots her lover, but fights to keep herself from death row with the help of lawyer Billy Flynn.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Wed - Feb 26, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 2 & 8pm (Sat), 1 & 6pm (Sun), no shows on Mon ADMISSION: $69 - $179 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg