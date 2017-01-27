Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Asiapac Books Chinese New Year Pop-up

Titles from Asiapac Books' 33 years of publishing history will be on sale, including books on local or Asian culture, Eastern philosophy and comic book versions of Chinese classics.

WHERE: BooksActually, 9 Yong Siak Street MRT: Tiong Bahru/Outram Park WHEN: Today, Sun, Mon & Feb 4, 10am - 6pm; tomorrow, Tue - Feb 3, 10am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: asiapacbooks.com.sg

Inspired By Love

In this solo exhibition and book by artist and author Sharlene Leong, love stories and experiences are expressed through poems and artworks.

WHERE: Basement 1, Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Wed - Feb 28, 10am - 10pm daily (book signing: Feb 4, 3 - 5pm) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9797-3892 INFO: www.wordyourstory.com/inspiredbylove

Ilakkiya Vasantham (Spring Of Imagination): Singapore Award-winning Tamil Literature

This showcase spotlights notable Singapore writers including Cultural Medallion Award recipients K.T.M. Iqbal, Maa Elangkanan and P. Krishnan, as well as Singapore Literature Prize winners K. Kanagalatha and Sithuraj Ponraj.

WHERE: The Select Centre, 04-01 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Feb 24, 10am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), 10am - 7pm (Mon), closed on public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: selectcentre.org

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

The More We Get Together: Festivals And Festivities In Singapore

This exhibition is a collaboration with the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations as part of River Hongbao 2017 and co-curated with students from Chung Cheng High School (Main) and River Valley High School. It showcases how the fabric of Singapore's society is strengthened through the celebration of major festivals.

WHERE: The Float @ Marina Bay, 20 Raffles Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Feb 4, 2 - 11pm, extended till 1am today ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.riverhongbao.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Paradoxical Space: Gestural Abstraction

This exhibition features the works of South Korean artist Lee Kang Wook from his existing series, Invisible Space, and a new series, The Gesture.

WHERE: Gallery Huue, Level 2, 17B Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Till Feb 24, 10am - 7pm, by appointment only on weekends & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6334-2805 INFO: www.galleryhuue.com

Ink And Mind: Works By Nafa Alumni And Hui Chun Calligraphy

Showcasing a selection of works by younger, emerging as well as established alumni ink painters, this exhibition celebrates spring through calligraphy and paintings.

WHERE: Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bugis/ Bras Basah WHEN: Till Feb 15, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6512-4204 INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

Flagship Genius

This exhibition presents works by up-and-coming artists who have been trained and nurtured by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. The range of media includes painting, photography, sculpture, architectural models, jewellery, fashion, video and film.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Feb 19, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

The Parliament In Singapore History Exhibition

This exhibition charts the history of The Arts House from 1827 to 1999. Singapore's nation-building journey is encapsulated in rare archival images and the spoken words of pioneer parliamentarians such as founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, Dr Goh Keng Swee and Mr S. Rajaratnam.

WHERE: Level 2, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Ongoing, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-6900 INFO: www.theartshouse.sg

CONCERTS

VCH Presents Ng Pei-Sian And Ng Pei-Jee (SSO)

Twin cellists Ng Pei-Sian and Ng Pei-Jee present a selection of pieces that puts the spotlight on two cellos, including Barriere's Sonata No. 10 In G Major for two cellos and Bach's Cello Suites No. 2 and 3.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 3, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Transcendence

The newly formed NUS Chinese Orchestra Guzheng Ensemble performs traditional songs, anime themes and familiar pop songs.

WHERE: Dance Atelier 2, Stephen Riady Centre, University Town, 2 College Avenue West MRT: Clementi/Dover WHEN: Feb 3, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at bit.ly/transcendence17. Go to www.facebook.com/ ExxonMobilCampusConcerts

Happy Chinese New Year Concert 2017

Ding Yi Music Company and the China Cultural Centre collaborate in this festive concert. Under the baton of assistant conductor Dedric Wong, local flavour is added to classical Chinese folk songs such as Beating The Long Drum, A Good Day and Heavenly Road.

WHERE: China Cultural Centre Theatre, Level 4, 217 Queen Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Feb 12, 3.30 & 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Concert Series: Chinese Instrumentalists' Winners Concert 2016

Led by conductor Quek Ling Kiong, the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) Chinese Orchestra will present a programme featuring the winner of this year's Nafa-Rave Chinese Concerto Competition.

WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Feb 16, 7.30 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free with registration; donations welcome TEL: 6512-4179 INFO: Register at winners1702.eventbrite.sg. Go to www.nafa.edu.sg

SSO Gala: Charles Dutoit: Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini

Swiss maestro Charles Dutoit returns to conduct two masterpieces by Igor Stravinsky: Funeral Song and The Firebird. Russian pianist Lukas Geniusas will join him and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra for Rachmaninov's Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 16, 7.30pm (pre-concert talk at 6.30pm at library@esplanade) ADMISSION: $28 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

THEATRE

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Hong Kong's Dionysus Contemporary Theatre returns with a Cantonese adaptation of Shakespeare's well-loved romantic comedy. Performed in Cantonese, with English and Chinese surtitles. Part of Huayi 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 3 & 4, 7.30pm & Feb 5, 2pm ADMISSION: $41 - $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Actor, Forty

Golden Horse Award-winning Singapore actress Yeo Yann Yann stars in this new original monologue, collaborating with Cultural Medallion recipients, director Alvin Tan and playwright Haresh Sharma of The Necessary Stage. Part of Huayi 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 3 & 6, 8pm; Feb 4 & 5, 3 & 8pm (post-performance talk for evening performanceson Feb 3, 5 & 6) ADMISSION: $41 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Naseeruddin Shah's Dear Liar

This comedy of letters is adapted from the correspondence between Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw and English stage actress, Mrs Patrick Campbell, and recreates their intriguing relationship over the years.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Hall, National University of Singapore, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi WHEN: Feb 18, 7pm ADMISSION: $59 - $252 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Pillowman (NC16)

This play, directed by Tracie Pang, opens in a prison cell where a writer is being questioned about his stories, which bear semblance to a series of killings. As the interrogation progresses, tensions mount and the divide between real and fictional worlds blurs.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 24 & 28, March 1 - 3 & 7 - 10, 7.30pm; Feb 25, March 4, 11 & 12, 2.30 & 7.30pm; Feb 26 & March 5, 2.30pm ADMISSION: $33 - $79 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg