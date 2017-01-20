Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Heartlands Book Club Discusses Fashion Most Wanted By ST Press

Veteran fashion and lifestyle editors and writers Tom Rao, John De Souza and Cat Ong will discuss their book.

WHERE: Activities Room, Bukit Batok Public Library, 03-01 West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central Link MRT: Bukit Batok WHEN: Today, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Books & Beer

Bring up to 10 pre-loved books to swop with others and mingle over craft beers and snacks.

WHERE: Bottles & Bones, 01-42 Chevron House, 30 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9090-8073 INFO: booksandbeersingapore.tumblr.com

Inaugural Launch Of The City Book - Singapore

This book combines art and adventure to explore the city through the viewpoints of eight local artists: Genevieve Chua, Tang Ling Nah, Sarah Choo Jing, Dawn Ng, Hilmi Johandi, Shubigi Rao, Charles Lim and Robert Zhao Renhui.

WHERE: SPRMRKT Daily @ STPI, 01-01, 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Till Feb 21, 8am - 11pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.qcitybook.com

CONCERTS

2017:Time:Space:

Musician and educator Isaiah Koh and students from the School of the Arts' music faculty will perform in this year's edition of an ongoing project that is founded by musicians Robert Casteels, Dirk Stromberg and Andrew Thomas.

WHERE: School of the Arts Concert Hall, Level 2, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 (standard), $10 (student), $15 (senior citizens/ full-time national servicemen) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Miniatures 2017: War & Peace

Students from the National University of Singapore Symphony Orchestra and the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music perform a collection of chamber pieces centred on the theme of war and peace, including Tchaikovsky's Serenade For Strings and Mendelssohn's Overture In C For Winds.

WHERE: Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music Concert Hall, 3 Conservatory Drive MRT: Clementi WHEN: Today, 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at bit.ly/miniatures2017. Go to www.facebook.com/ExxonMobilCampusConcerts

SATIEfaction

In conjunction with the National Museum's What Is Not Visible Is Not Invisible exhibition and in celebration of French composer Erik Satie's 150th birthday, Singapore pianist Margaret Leng Tan performs Satie and Satie-inspired music on piano and toy piano.

WHERE: Gallery Theatre, Basement, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/ Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $38 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam

One of the world's best orchestras - led by its chief conductor, Italian Daniele Gatti - presents a selection of Impressionist and Romantic symphonic works.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Mon, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $84 - $424 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Deutsche Bank - SCO Lunchtime Concert: Joy Of Spring

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra will perform festive Chinese New Year tunes, including Liu Ming Yuan's Full Of Joy and Yao Min's Spring Breeze Kisses My Face.

WHERE: South Tower Lobby, One Raffles Quay MRT: Downtown/ Raffles Place WHEN: Wed, noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sco.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Nasa - A Human Adventure

This exhibition features a collection of more than 200 historically significant artefacts from the United States and Soviet Union space programmes. You can also learn the story of space travel from the early dreamers who ignited the passion for travel to the stars, the pioneers and those who took on the challenge to make trips to space a reality.

WHERE: ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till March 19, 10am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Standard/Singapore residents (Mon - Thu): $20/$15 (adult), $17/$12 (senior citizen/student), $12/$9 (child), $55/$40 (package of two adults & two children); standard/Singapore residents (Fri - Sun): $25/$19 (adult), $21/$16 (senior citizen/student), $15/$11 (child), $65/$50 (package of two adults & two children) INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/ArtScienceMuseum

On Sharks & Humanity

This exhibition by humanitarian organisation Artists in Action brings together more than 20 works from artists around the world, including a selection of works from Singapore. It addresses the pressing environmental issues of shark protection and ocean conservation.

WHERE: Courtyard & Level 3, Parkview Museum, 600 North Bridge Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Till March 31, 11am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.parkviewartsaction.com

Chicken & Egg: A Fowl Tale

Trace the journey of the chicken across civilisations and examine the many roles it plays through more than 200 stamps from 70 countries.

WHERE: Singapore Philatelic Museum, 23B Coleman Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall/Clarke Quay WHEN: Today - June 30, 10am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens & permanent residents; foreign visitors: $8 (adult), $6 (child aged three - 12) TEL: 6337-3888 INFO: www.spm.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Juxtaposition

Singapore artists Baet Yeok Kuan and Chng Nai Wee present a new selection of mixed-media works that reflect personal narratives and their interests in exploring new possibilities in painting. Part of Singapore Art Week 2017.

WHERE: iPreciation, 01-01 HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Thu, 10am - 7pm (Mon - Fri), 11am - 6pm (Sat), Sun by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6339-0678 INFO: www.ipreciation.com or www.artweek.sg

Out Of The Box By Rohit Chawla

The contemporary photographer showcases works from his series Wanderlust, which takes a look at the pastoral nomadic community of the Rabari tribe in India. Six portraits of notable individuals from his Out Of The Box series will be exhibited as well.

WHERE: Redsea Gallery, 01-10, Block 9, Dempsey Hill, Dempsey Road MRT: Commonwealth/Queenstown WHEN: Till Feb 19, 9.30am - 9pm (Mon - Sat), 10.30am - 9pm (Sun & public holidays) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6732-6711 INFO: www.redseagallery.com

Htein Lin: Recovering The Past

The Burmese artist, who is also participating in the ongoing Singapore Biennale, reflects on his experiences growing up in Myanmar and as a political prisoner incarcerated for his pro-democracy beliefs. In conjunction with Singapore Art Week 2017.

WHERE: Yavuz Gallery, 02-23 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till March 5, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sat), 1 - 5pm (Sun), Mon & public holidays by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6734-3262 INFO: yavuzgallery.com

Presence Of Whiteness: Zhu Jinshi Dual-space Solo Exhibition

Artist Zhu Jinshi will present more than 20 paintings at Dempsey Hill. At Gillman Barracks, she will show works consisting of paintings, installations and text that span a 50-year period.

WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 01-08 Dempsey Hill, 15 Dempsey Road MRT: Commonwealth WHEN: Till March 5, 11am - 8pm daily WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 03-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till April 31, 11am - 7pm (Wed - Sat), noon - 6pm (Sun), closed on Mon, Tue & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6570-2284 INFO: www.pearllam.com

THEATRE

Crossings

This double bill of original plays follows characters who have arrived at critical crossroads in their lives and explores how their choices will forever change their journeys.

WHERE: Black Box, Centre 42, 42 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Feb 15 - 17, 8pm; Feb 18 & 19, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $30 (standard), $25 (concession) INFO: Tickets from crossings.peatix.com

Detention Katong

In this musical comedy written by Selena Tan, straight-A student Amanda Chin gets herself sent to detention, intent on showing that good girls are not all good and that bad girls can do good.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 17, 21 - 25, 28, March 1 - 3, 8pm; Feb 18, 19, 26, March 4 & 5, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $39 - $164 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg