Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Meet-The-Author: Susan Sim Of E.W. Barker - The People's Minister

The former The Straits Times journalist's new book is about the life of Singapore's late Minister for Law, Edmund William Barker.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: www.kinokuniya.com.sg

Meet-The-Author: Peh Shing Huei Of Neither Civil Nor Servant - The Philip Yeo Story

This authorised biography by the former news editor and China Bureau chief for The Straits Times captures the career of pioneer civil servant Philip Yeo and his achievements.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sun, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: www.kinokuniya.com.sg

Book Launch Of A Luxury We Must Afford: An Anthology Of Singapore Poetry

Edited by Christine Chia, Joshua Ip and Cheryl Julia Lee, the anthology looks forward to SG51 and beyond.

WHERE: The Chamber, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 6 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/zz2956d

CONCERTS

Embassy Of Switzerland Presents: Piano Concert By Rahel Senn

Swiss-Singaporean pianist Rahel Senn performs classic and pop music in this concert that celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Singapore.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Orchard/Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Greatest Mando-pop Hits

The Cheng San Chinese Orchestra, led by conductors Lee Heng Quee and Wilson Neo, and guest artist Tay Kexin, perform Mando-pop hits by artists such as Leslie Cheung and S.H.E. Presented as part of Pops.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sun, 5pm ADMISSION: $16 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Super Future

Featuring the works of more than 10 contemporary European artists, this show offers original paintings, prints and high-end furnishings. Part of Singapore Art Week 2017.

WHERE: MAD Museum of Art & Design, 01-01/02-01, 10 Tanglin Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till March 12, 11am - 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6734-5688 INFO: www.facebook.com/madmuseumsingapore

Mereka Utusan: Imprinting Malay Modernity, 1920s-1960s

This exhibition affirms the importance of language to a community by tracing the development of Malay modernity and identity through advertisements, print and editorial cartoons.

WHERE: Galleries 1 & 2, Malay Heritage Centre, 85 Sultan Gate MRT: Bugis WHEN: Till June 25, 10am - 6pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6391-0450 INFO: www.malayheritage.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Singapore Art Series: The Evolution Of Avant-garde Ink

This exhibition examines how Singapore artists such as Tang Da Wu and Anthony Chua Say Hua extrapolate the essence of Chinese literati painting yet depart from the tradition in their contemporarised practice.

WHERE: Artcommune gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Today - Jan 22, noon - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-4240 INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg

In Commemoration Of Dr Chen Wen Hsi On The 25th Anniversary Of His Passing

Highlights of the 23 works by the late artist include Nudes, painted in 1979 and composed with traditional round-ended calligraphic brushes.

WHERE: Merlin Gallery, 01-10/11 Waterloo Centre, 261 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Jan 31, noon - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6837-2008 INFO: www.merlingallery.com.sg

Immortality Project I

Sculptor Sam Jinks develops his interrogation of the human condition via anthropologist Ernest Becker's seminal text, The Denial Of Death.

WHERE: Sullivan+Strumpf Singapore, 01-06 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Feb 12, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sat), Sun (11am - 6pm) or by appointment ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6871-8753 INFO: www.sullivanstrumpf.com

Intersection

This exhibition by Singaporean poet Marc Nair and British visual artist Nicola Anthony features ink drawings on calligraphy paper and installations, which explore geographies, names, stories and memories in the cities of Singapore, London and Yangon.

WHERE: Intersections Gallery, 34 Kandahar Street MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway WHEN: Till Feb 11 (Part 1), Feb 22 - March 5 (Part 2), 2 - 7pm (Wed - Sun), closed on Mon, Tue & public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.intersections.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Fantasy Islands

Presenting works by Indonesian and Singaporean artists such as Fyerool Darma and Wu Jun Han, this exhibition looks at the relations between Batam and Singapore. There will also be a performance, tour and lectures.

WHERE: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Jan 26, noon - 7pm (Tue - Sat), noon - 4pm (Sun); tomorrow, 2pm (lecture); Jan 21, 2pm (exhibition tour); Jan 26, 7 - 8.30pm (closing performance-lecture) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg/fantasy-islands

RYB - Back To Basics

Indonesian artists Arkiv Vilmansa, Laila Azra and Ronald Apriyan explore how the concepts of paintings are simplified using primary hues.

WHERE: Element Art Space, 02-13 Raffles Hotel Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Till Jan 31, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6883-2001 INFO: www.elementartspace.com

THEATRE

Breathless: The Mixtape

Three short plays by Wisely Chow tell the story of people who live their lives under the shadow of death.

WHERE: The Playtent Studio One, 02-01, 180 Joo Chiat Road MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Feb 18 & 19, 8pm ADMISSION: $15 INFO: For tickets, e-mail info@budstheatre.com or buy at the door. Go to www.budstheatre.com

Chicago

This musical is based on actual events in the 1920s. Nightclub singer Roxie Hart shoots her lover, but fights to keep herself from death row with the help of lawyer Billy Flynn.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Feb 8 - 26, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 2 & 8pm (Sat), 1 & 6pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $69 - $179 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg