Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

A Little RAW Audition

A Little RAW is a young dancers' company that supports inclusion of children aged eight and above. Guest instructors and choreographers will expose students to varied dance techniques. The training sessions will culminate in a year-end performance.

WHERE: RAW Moves Studio, 01-08, Block B Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 21, 12.45 - 2.45pm ADMISSION: $10 registration fee (upon confirmation of placement via audition, course fees apply) INFO: Registration closes on Jan 14. Go to www.goodmanartscentre.sg/events/a-little-raw-audition or rawmoves.net

BOOKS

Chinese Epigraphy In Singapore Book Launch And Dialogue

This book is about the history of Singapore's Chinese community that is carved in stone and wood.

WHERE: The Pod, Level 16 Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Tue, 6.30 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6332-3255 INFO: Register at bit.ly/2j3vOpS

Dancing, Fighting And Writing: Lessons From The Body Captured In Words

A reading of Gitanjali Kolanad's new novel, Girl Made Of Gold, will be accompanied by performances by martial artist Hans Wolfgramm and bharatanatyam dancer Katyaini Reddy.

WHERE: Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Jan 21, 8 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $10 INFO: Tickets from bit.ly/gitascwr. Go to www.theartshouse.sg

CONCERTS

SCO Community Concert: East Coast Capriccio

The sea-inspired gig by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra includes works such as Xu Jing Xin's First Movement: Rising Sun Of The Eastern Sea.

WHERE: East Coast Park Angsana Green (Area E, beside East Coast Lagoon Food Village) MRT: Bedok WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sco.com.sg

1-2-3 Rock!

Singapore wind band Orchestra Collective and guest conductor Seow Yibin perform music by iconic acts such as The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sun, 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: esplanade.com

Music Platform

Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) School of Music presents recitals by students and staff from different disciplines.

WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nafa Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis/Rochor WHEN: Mon (duo performance/ chamber music), Jan 23 (voice), Feb 6 (winds), Feb 27 (harp & Chinese plucked strings), March 6 (piano), March 13 (strings), March 27 (Chinese instruments), 5.15 - 6.15pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6512-4179 INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg/events/music-platform-2017-1

DANCE

Raga Agathi

This dance-theatre production by Apsaras Arts explores contemporary issues - including prejudice and misunderstanding surrounding the plight of refugees - through music, poetry and bharatanatyam.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 20 & 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

21st Century Calligraphy: Selections From The Nanshun Shanfang Collection

This exhibition features 19 Chinese calligraphy works from five established calligraphers, including Wang Dongling, Sun Xiaoyun and Wang Tiande.

WHERE: The Private Museum, 02-06, 51 Waterloo Street MRT: City Hall/ Bras Basah WHEN: Wed - March 12, 10am - 7pm (Mon - Fri), 11am - 5pm (Sat & Sun), by appointment on public holidays & other timings; opening reception: Tue, 6.30pm; artist talk: Jan 14, 11am ADMISSION: Free; registration required for opening reception & artist talk INFO: To register, call 6738-2872 or e-mail mail@theprivatemuseum.org by today. Go to www.theprivatemuseum.org

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Presence Of Whiteness: Zhu Jinshi Dual-space Solo Exhibition

Artist Zhu Jinshi will present more than 20 paintings at Dempsey Hill and, at Gillman Barracks, she will show works consisting of paintings, installations and text that span a 50-year period.

WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 01-08 Dempsey Hill, 15 Dempsey Road MRT: Commonwealth WHEN: Tue - March 5, 11am - 8pm daily WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 03-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tue - April 31, 11am - 7pm (Wed - Sat), noon - 6pm (Sun), closed on Mon, Tue & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6570-2284 INFO: www.pearllam.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Soil

Live plants and multimedia projection are weaved into an eco-installation in The Substation's now-obsolete box office. A commission under the arts venue's three-year Rubble Project.

WHERE: The Substation Box Office, 45 Armenian Street MRT: Bras Basah/ City Hall WHEN: Today - Jan 24, noon - 8pm daily; opening performance: today, 8pm; creative sharing session: Jan 14, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6337-7535 INFO: www.substation.org/the-rubble-project

THEATRE

Fight! Palast #membersonly (NC16)

Inspired by Chuck Palahniuk's novel, Fight Club, this production deals with the alleged freedom and self-determination of Generation Y in a critical way. Part of the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.singaporefringe.com

Legend Of The Moon 3D Musical

This first 3D cultural stage performance from China is directed by Zhang Jigang, who choreographed the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $31 - $92 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to bit.ly/2hPUNsi