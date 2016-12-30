Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Open Call: Singapore Creative Writing Residency

Two residencies - one for a Singapore writer and the other for an international writer - are available. The selected writers will each receive a monthly stipend and the international resident will reside at the National University of Singapore. The residency provides time, opportunity and an environment for the writers to complete a written work in English, and mentorship for students and potential writers in Singapore.

INFO: Registration closes on Feb 14. Go to www.theartshouse.sg/whats-on/singapore-creative-writing-residency

BOOKS

Heartlands Book Club Discussing Josephine Bell's Short Story The Carol Singers

This crime mystery set during Christmas is an intricate tale of deceit, murder and whodunnit. Participants are to bring some food for a potluck session and a wrapped gift to exchange with someone.

WHERE: Activities Room, Bukit Batok Public Library, 03-01 West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central Link MRT: Bukit Batok WHEN: Today, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CONCERTS

Faculty Recital Series: Music For A Summer Evening

Faculty members Nicholas Loh, Sng Yiang Shan, Shane Thio and Eugene Toh showcase the highly idiosyncratic works of Bela Bartok and George Crumb.

WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Thu, 7.30 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6512-4179 INFO: Register at www.eventbrite.sg. Go to www.nafa.edu.sg

SSO Gala: Gustavo Dudamel & Renaud Capucon

Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel marks his Singapore debut by conducting Dvorak's famous New World Symphony. French violinist Renaud Capucon will join him for Alban Berg's Violin Concerto.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Thu & Jan 6, 7.30pm (pre-concert talk at 6.30pm at library@esplanade) ADMISSION: $33 - $172 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Rachmaninoff 3

Malaysian piano prodigy Tengku Irfan performs Rachmaninov's Third Piano Concerto. Four of the Russian composer's Preludes will be reimagined through the winning entries from the Orchestra of the Music Makers' inaugural orchestration contest.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 20, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $20 - $36 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Rhapsodies Of Spring

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra's annual Chinese New Year concert features classic Huangmei tunes with actresses Ling Bo and Hu Chin.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Jan 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $52 - $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Evening Climb: The Later Style Of Lim Tze Peng

This exhibition by Singapore's oldest living artist focuses on his progression from landscape paintings in his earlier years to the abstract and the monumental in his application of calligraphic lines later on.

WHERE: Lee Kong Chian Temporary Gallery, Lobby Level, NUS Museum, University Cultural Centre, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi WHEN: Till May 27, 10am - 6pm (Tue - Sat), closed on Sun & public holidays, by appointment for schools & faculties on Mon TEL: 6516-8817 ADMISSION: Free INFO: museum.nus.edu.sg or nusmuseum.blogspot.com

'Who Wants To Remember A War?' War Drawings And Posters From The Ambassador Dato' N. Parameswaran Collection

This collection of artworks produced during the Indochinese and Vietnam Wars (1946-1975) draws from one of the largest privately held collections of the genre.

WHERE: Ng Eng Teng Gallery, NUS Museum, University Cultural Centre, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi WHEN: Till June 24, 10am - 6pm (Tue - Sat), closed on Sun & public holidays, by appointment for schools & faculties on Mon ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-8817 INFO: museum.nus.edu.sg or nusmuseum.blogspot.com

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Poised For Success: Woodcut Series By Zhang Fuming

In his latest woodcut series, Singapore printmaker Zhang Fuming reflects on the complex societal forces, roles and expectations shaping the upbringing and future of a child finding his place in Singapore's increasingly competitive and success-oriented society.

WHERE: AC43 Gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Jan 8, noon - 7pm daily; Jan 7, 2 - 3pm (demonstration/Q&A with the artist) ADMISSION: Free; register for artist's talk INFO: To register, e-mail peilin@artcommune.com.sg or call 6336-4240. Go to ac43gallery.com

Collector Spotlight

This exhibition is a collection of 12 new oil paintings on canvas by artist Aaron Kinnane and a rotating display of more than 30 works from other Australian artists.

WHERE: ReDot Fine Art Gallery, 01-08 Old Hill Street Police Station, 140 Hill Street MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Mon - Feb 4, noon - 7pm daily; other times by appointment ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6222-1039 INFO: www.redotgallery.com

Anatomy Of A Free Mind: Tan Swie Hian's Notebooks And Creations

Multi-disciplinary artist Tan Swie Hian showcases his creative process for the first time, documented in writings and sketches in his notebooks. The exhibition features more than 100 creations in a wide range of media.

WHERE: Level 10 Gallery, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall WHEN: Till April 23, 10am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/exhibitions/

Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Commission: Danh Vo

Vietnam-born Danish artist Danh Vo presents a series of new sculptures as part of his first outdoor installation in Singapore that explores issues of cross-cultural identity and the definition of cultural values.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Aug 31, 10am - 7pm (Sun - Thu & public holidays), 10am - 10pm (Fri, Sat & eve of public holidays); open till midnight tomorrow ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Art Apart Fair's 9th Edition - Celebrating The Art Matrix

In this hotel-based boutique art fair, lobbies and hallways are transformed into an art lover's eclectic dreamscape of art, featuring cultural and artistic content from Singapore and other parts of the world. Pan Pacific Orchard will also sponsor artists from Very Special Arts Singapore to show new works.

WHERE: Levels 2, 3 & 20, Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Jan 7 - 11, 11.30am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: $10 INFO: Tickets from www.artapartfair.com. Go to www.facebook.com/ArtApartfair

Singapore Contemporary

In this art fair, visitors can browse and buy original paintings, limited-edition works, sculptures and photography and see a curated platform dedicated to photography. There are complimentary tours and special events for both adults and children.

WHERE: Halls 401 - 403, Level 4 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Jan 20, noon - 9pm; Jan 21, 11am - 7pm; Jan 22, 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Early bird, for two: $28 (standard), $52 (three-day pass); at the door, for one: $28 (standard), $52 (three-day pass) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

THEATRE

Foreign Bodies By Skin In SIN

The expatriate community in Singapore comes together to form the country's first diverse, politically progressive burlesque troupe. Part of M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Thu - Jan 7, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.singaporefringe.com

Labels By Worklight Theatre

This one-man show charts writer and performer Joe Sellman-Leava's childhood in 1990s rural England and uses family stories to examine the differences between curiosity and fear, the words and numbers people stick on one another, as well as to answer where he is really from. Part of M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Wed & Thu, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.singaporefringe.com

Goodbye Obama, Hello Trump Comedy Tour

LA Comedy Live brings comedy impersonators of United States President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump to Singapore with a comedic spin on all that happened during the recent US elections.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Jan 18, 8.15pm ADMISSION: $62 - $122 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Chicago

Based on real events in the roaring 1920s, nightclub singer Roxie Hart shoots her lover. Along with a cell block rival, double-murderess Velma Kelly, she fights to keep herself from the death row with the help of smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Feb 8 - 26, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 2 & 8pm (Sat), 1 & 6pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $69 - $179 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg