Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Want To Be A Busker?

Aspiring buskers in Singapore will be required to go through an audition to ensure consistency in the quality of busking activities. Those who are successful will obtain a busking card (letter of endorsement).

WHERE: Download & submit application forms from tinyurl.com/nusknac2018 WHEN: Registration closes on July 6 at 5pm; pre-audition workshop on July 14 (Goodman Arts Centre); busking audition on July 24 ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9712-4714 (Unearthed Productions) INFO: E-mail busking@unearthedproductions.com.sg

BOOKS

Kinokuniya Movie Tie-In Promotion

Those who buy Maze Runner: The Death Cure by James Dashner at Books Kinokuniya will get a piece of movie merchandise. The film of the same name will be in cinemas from Jan 25.

WHERE (MRT): Books Kinokuniya stores at 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road (Orchard), 03-50 Liang Court, 177 River Valley Road (Fort Canning), 03-09 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street (Bugis) & 04-23 Jem, 50 Gateway Drive (Jurong East) WHEN: While stocks last TEL: 6737-5021 (Ngee Ann City), 6337-1300 (Liang Court), 6339-1790 (Bugis), 6430-0868 (Jem) INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Launch Of This Is What Inequality Looks Like

Ethos Books is launching This Is What Inequality Looks Like - Essays by Teo You Yenn ($23.36), which addresses how acknowledging poverty and inequality leads to uncomfortable revelations about people and society.

WHERE: Reading Room, Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Feb 2, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6659-1749 INFO: ethosbooks.com.sg

CONCERTS

Nafa Concert Series: Piano Plus

Students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Music present piano works that include selections from the piano concerti of Edvard Grieg and Felix Mendelssohn, as well as Sergei Rachmaninov's Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini.

WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nafa Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bencoolen/Rochor WHEN: Jan 25, 7.30 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free, register at pianoplus1801.eventbrite.sg TEL: 6512-4179 INFO: E-mail music@nafa.edu.sg

SSO Subscription Concert: Symphonie Fantastique

Hector Berlioz's radical masterpiece, Symphonie Fantastique - paired here with William Walton's Viola Concerto - comes alive under the baton of Japanese maestro Kazushi Ono.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 26, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 - $88 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Boris Berezovsky, Titan Of The Piano

International Tchaikovsky Competition Gold Medal winner Boris Berezovsky presents a programme of Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, Domenico Scarlatti, Bela Bartok and Igor Stravinsky that will include Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 13, Op. 27 No. 1 and Chopin's Fantaisie-Impromptu In C Sharp Minor, Op. 66.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 21, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $58 - $148 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

DANCE

Cut Kafka!

This cross-disciplinary encounter between dance and theatre, inspired by the surreal world of literary icon Franz Kafka, is led by artistic directors Kuik Swee Boon (T.H.E Dance Company ) and Nelson Chia (Nine Years Theatre).

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: March 1 & 2, 8pm; March 3, 3 & 8pm; & March 4, 3pm ADMISSION: $38 INFO: www.esplanade.com

St Petersburg Ballet - Swan Lake

After sold-out seasons in 2015 and 2016, the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre returns to Singapore with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's immortal love story, Swan Lake.

WHERE: The MES Theatre, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: one-north WHEN: May 8 - 11: 7.30pm; May 12: 2 & 7.30pm; May 13: 1pm ADMISSION: $75 - $175 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Peranakan New Year, New Clothes

Learn about Peranakan traditional clothing and watch an interactive drama performance. Visitors can learn to design New Year clothes for the whole family at the museum's craft station.

WHERE: Peranakan Museum, 39 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Feb 4, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-7591 INFO: peranakanmuseum.org.sg

In The Ruff

Catch a lion dance performance at the Asian Civilisations Museum and learn more about the animals of the Chinese zodiac. There are also craft activities and family-friendly interactive performances.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 24, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: acm.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Nature's Crafts

Di Legno Gallery is holding a solo exhibition by Israeli artist Michal Fargo as part of Singapore Art Week 2018. She studied ceramic design at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem and completed her master's degree in design at the Royal College of Art in London.

WHERE: Di Legno Gallery, 188-6 Tanjong Katong Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Opening reception: tomorrow: 3 - 6pm; Jan 23, 26, 27 & 30 & Feb 2, 3, 6, 9 & 10: 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6346-2012 INFO: E-mail info@dilegno.sg

Hail, Chinese Culture Exhibition

Pan Pacific Singapore and Very Special Arts Singapore present this group exhibition by Singapore artists Chng Seok Tin, Teresa Tan and Lee Mun Choong. This is the first of three art exhibitions that celebrate the empowerment of people with special needs through the arts.

WHERE: Public Art Space, Level 2 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Jan 31 - March 30, 11am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail general@vsa.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Baby World

More than 150,000 maternity and baby products, including new launches from international and local brands, will be on offer.

WHERE: Hall 4 Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN:Today & tomorrow, 11am - 9pm; Sun: 11am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: babyworldfair.com

Out SG Heritage Plan Travelling Exhibition

The National Heritage Board's travelling exhibition features Our SG Heritage Plan, the first masterplan to chart the direction of Singapore's heritage for the next five years and beyond.

WHERE (MRT)/WHEN: Level 3 Raffles City (City Hall): Till Sun, 10am - 10pm; HDB Hub Mall @ Toa Payoh (Toa Payoh): Till Sun, open 24 hours; Lot One Shoppers' Mall (Choa Chu Kang): Mon - Jan 28, 10am - 10pm; Our Tampines Hub (Tampines): Jan 29 - Feb 4, open 24 hours ADMISSION: Free INFO: oursgheritage.sg

BeautyAsia 2018

BeautyAsia's 22nd trade exhibition will showcase a comprehensive range of cosmetics, skincare and beauty-related products from around the world, as well as cutting-edge technology in the industry and hands-on product demonstrations.

WHERE: Halls 401 - 403 Suntec Singapore, 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Feb 26 - 28, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free, register online at beautyasia.com.sg by Feb 23 or at the venue on the day of visit INFO: beautyasia.com.sg

THEATRE

Step Outta Line

Step Outta Line is a collage of texts adapted from playwright Ovidia Yu's selected writings, layered with movement, soundscapes and visuals in response to artist Amanda Heng's works. It is devised by Thong Pei Qin, her band of designer-collaborators and performers from the Theatre Arts course at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

WHERE: Studio Theatre, Nafa Campus 3, 51 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bencoolen/Rochor WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 & 8pm; Sun, 3pm ADMISSION: $19 - $27 from www.sistic.com.sg TEL: 6512-4176 INFO: E-mail theatre@nafa.edu.sg

Walking In Beauty

Curated and directed by Petrina Kow, Walking In Beauty features stories presented by Anita Kapoor, Arianna Pozzuoli, Deborah Emmanuel, Frances Lee, Oniatta Effendi and Uma Rajan - six diverse women who embody strength, courage, love and beauty.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 25 - 27, 8pm ADMISSION: $27 ($19 concession for students, full-time national servicemen, seniors & those with disability or Persons With Disabilities cardholders) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Lion King

More than 90 million people around the world have seen Disney's The Lion King. The musical features songs by multi-award winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: June 27 - Aug 5, Tue - Fri (7.30pm), Sat (2 & 7.30pm), Sun (1 & 6pm) ADMISSION: $65 - $230 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg