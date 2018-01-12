Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Try-out For Universal Studios

Universal Studios Singapore is looking for talented singers, dancers, break-dancers, stilt-walkers, celebrity look-a-likes, character actors and voice impersonators for its entertainment offerings.

WHERE: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Ongoing ADMISSION: Sentosa admission charges TEL: 6577-8888 INFO: E-mail enquiries@rwsentosa.com

BOOKS

Fengshui-Zodiac Publications

Way Fengshui Group unveils its new titles such as 2018 Chinese Zodiac & Fengshui Handbook, 2018 Way Almanac and 2018 Lucky Diary. Mark Tan, author and CEO of Way Fengshui Group, will talk about the Chinese zodiac forecast for the new year.

WHERE: Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, Level 4 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Jan 20, 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Goodbye My Kampong - Literary Walk

Singapore Literary Prize winner Josephine Chia launches Goodbye My Kampong, Potong Pasir 1966 To 1975 - her sequel to Kampong Spirit, Gotong Royong Life In Potong Pasir 1955 To 1965. Join her for a history and literary walk of Potong Pasir.

WHERE/MRT: Meet at Potong Pasir MRT station, 55 Upper Serangoon Road WHEN: March 3, 9am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $50 INFO: peatix.com

DANCE

American Ballet Theatre: Swan Lake

Set against Tchaikovsky's haunting score performed by the Singapore Lyric Opera Orchestra, the American Ballet Theatre brings the dark fairy tale of Swan Lake to life through captivating storytelling and breathtaking choreography.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: March 15 - 17: 8pm; March 17 & 18: 2pm ADMISSION: $60 - $240; limited concessions for students, NSFs and seniors: $30 - $60 TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: esplanade.com

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUM)

Witness To War: Remembering 1942

Seventy-five years after the fall of Singapore, rediscover this watershed event through a special international exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore. Hear first-hand accounts from witnesses, ordinary men and women whose lives were upheaved by the outbreak of war.

WHERE: Exhibition Galleries, Basement Level National Museum, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: 10am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free for citizens, permanent residents; $14 - $18 for others

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Art Exhibition In Aid Of Minds

Life Art Society's Charity Art Exhibition to raise funds for the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) features 70 works of six artists from various backgrounds under the tutelage of Tan Khim Ser, who founded the society in 1972.

WHERE: 03-07 Kewalram House, 8 Jalan Kilang Timor MRT: Redhill WHEN: Tomorrow, 2.30 - 9pm; Sun - Jan 20, 3 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.lifeartsocietysg.org

Moving Mountains

This exhibition features a small collection of paintings and sculptural works by Boo Sze Yang, Chiew Sien Kuan and Tay Bak Chiang, who have worked consistently for over two decades to forge a personal and distinctive artistic vision.

WHERE: 02-01/03 Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 17 (preview 7pm), Jan 18 - Feb 4 (noon - 9pm), closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: booszeyang.com

Open House @ Telok Kurau Studios

Held in conjunction with Singapore Art Week, Open House @ Telok Kurau Studios will feature open studios, workshops and artist talks. On show will be artworks from the Singapore Watercolour Society and 21 other visual artists from the studios.

WHERE: Telok Kurau Studios, 91 Lorong J Telok Kurau MRT: Eunos/ Kembangan WHEN: Jan 21 - 28, 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6348-6133 INFO: telokkuraustudios.wixsite.com/openhouse2018

Optimism Is Ridiculous: The Altarpieces

In conjunction with Singapore Art Week, The Private Museum and Richard Koh Fine Art are organising an exhibition by Thai visual artist Natee Utarit. The works are composed of multiple panels forming a diptych, triptych or polyptych, following the tradition of classical religious paintings with elaborate frames and settings.

WHERE: 02-06 The Private Museum, 51 Waterloo Street MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah WHEN: Jan 24 - March 11 ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6738-2872 INFO: theprivatemuseum.org

Along The Great Path

In conjunction with Singapore Art Week, iPreciation is presenting a solo exhibition by Chinese calligrapher and ink artist Wang Dongling, who is best known for his public performances involving large format wild cursive script, a Chinese calligraphic style characterised by its erratic and dynamic strokes. His works are often deeply rooted in the ancient philosophies of Buddhism and Taoism and the Chinese classics.

WHERE: 01-01 HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Jan 26 - Feb 28, 10am - 7pm (Mon - Fri), 11am - 6pm (Sat), except public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6339-0678 INFO: E-mail enquiry@ipreciation.com or go to ipreciation.com

All The King's Horses

This solo exhibition by American artist Lydia Janssen, a former professional dancer, features her latest works that are presented as a painted collection of short stories on large canvasses. The works span the last five years since she relocated to Singapore from New York.

WHERE: Redsea Gallery, 01-10 Dempsey Hill, Block 9 Dempsey Road MRT: Farrer Road/Holland Village WHEN: Jan 27 - Feb 25, 11am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6732-6711 INFO: redseagallery.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

SG Heritage Plan Travelling Exhibition

The National Heritage Board's travelling exhibition features Our SG Heritage Plan, the first masterplan to chart the direction of Singapore's heritage for the next five years and beyond.

WHERE (MRT)/WHEN: Level 3 Raffles City (City Hall): Till Sun, 10am - 10pm; HDB Hub Mall @ Toa Payoh (Toa Payoh): Jan 15 - 21, open 24 hours; Lot One Shoppers' Mall (Choa Chu Kang): Jan 22 - 28, 10am - 10pm; Our Tampines Hub (Tampines): Jan 29 - Feb 4, open 24 hours ADMISSION: Free INFO: oursgheritage.sg

Home Inspirations

Get the latest interior design and makeover ideas at Home Inspirations 2018, which features showflats and various furnishing and decor styles. Products on show include mattresses, floorings, curtains and digital locks.

WHERE: Hall 7 Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Tomorrow - Jan 21, noon - 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9299-1215 INFO: poya-events.com

Natas Travel Fair Organised by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas), the fair will feature special packages and lucky draw.

WHERE: Halls 4 & 5A Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: March 23 - 24, 10am - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6534-0187 INFO: E-mail events@natas.travel or go to natastravelfair.travel

THEATRE

The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time

For the first time in Singapore, the National Theatre stages its acclaimed stage adaptation of the novel of the same name. The production has won five Tony Awards and seven Olivier Awards, including for Best Play, Best Director and Best Design. There will be a Q&A session with the director and cast after the show on April 3.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: March 29 & 30, April 3 - 6: 8pm; March 31, April 7: 3 & 8pm; April 1 & 8: 2 & 7pm ADMISSION: $48 - $128 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg