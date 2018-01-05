Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Voice Artists For Animated Film

Animation studio Weaving Clouds is looking for five people to voice characters (four teenagers and an adult) in English, Mandarin and Malay for a short animated film, The Lion's Face. Payments for selected candidates will be nominal.

WHERE: Location to be notified WHEN: Closing date is Jan 20 ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail your demo tapes to maryamweavingclouds2@gmail.com

BOOKS

Lancing Girls Of A Happy World

Ethos Books is launching the book Lancing Girls Of A Happy World, which is supported by the National Library's Lee Kong Chian Research Fellowship. It features the untold life stories of the dancing girls of the Happy World (later renamed Gay World), Great World and New World amusement parks and entertainment centres in Singapore.

WHERE: Ground floor, Programme Zone, Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/ Bugis WHEN: Jan 13, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free, register at tinyurl.com/y7qcvc2d INFO: adelinefoo.com

Books & Beer #39

Eatery The Hideout At District 20 is organising a book swop, where guests are invited to bring up to 10 pre-loved books to exchange with others and mingle over craft beers. There will also be activities by reading initiative Read To Me, which encourages parents to read to their children for just 15 minutes a day.

WHERE: 01-03 M38, 38 Jalan Pemimpin MRT: Marymount WHEN: Jan 14, 3 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9090-8073 (Melissa Low) INFO: booksandbeersingapore.tumblr.com

Stephanie Suga Chen, Travails Of A Trailing Spouse

Stephanie Suga Chen, a Taiwanese-American who moved to Singapore in 2012 with her husband and two children, promotes her debut novel, Travails Of A Trailing Spouse.

WHERE: Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, Level 4 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Jan 20, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Yishun Library To Re-open

Yishun Public Library will re-open on Feb 3 at Northpoint City with a new look. It will offer a variety of digital content for reading and learning, as well as customised spaces for all ages.

WHERE: Level 4 Northpoint City, 930 Yishun Ave 2 MRT: Yishun WHEN: From Feb 3, 11am - 9pm daily (except public holidays) ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail enquiry@nlb.gov.sg

CONCERTS

Wild Kard Asia Tour

Two male rappers, J.Seph and BM, and two female singers, Jeon Ji Woo and Jeon So Min, make up Kard, a co-ed group under South Korean entertainment company DSP Media. They were selected as one of Billboard's Top 5 K-Pop Artists To Watch last year.

WHERE: Zepp @ Bigbox Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Jan 21, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $88 - $238, tickets from apactix.com INFO: zeppbigbox.com.sg

Uroboros

The School of the Arts' music faculty is presenting its faculty and first concert for the year. Uroboros will feature two world premieres by faculty member Sascia Pellegrini and three pieces from 16 Dances by American composer John Cage.

WHERE: Sota Concert Hall, Level 2 School of the Arts Singapore, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Bencoolen/ Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Jan 26, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 (standard), $10 (student), $15 (seniors, full-time national servicemen), tickets from apactix.com TEL: 6338-9663 INFO: E-mail enquiries@sota.edu.sg

DANCE

St Petersburg Ballet - Swan Lake

After sold-out seasons in 2015 and 2016, the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre returns to Singapore with Tchaikovsky's immortal love story, Swan Lake.

WHERE: The MES Theatre, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: One-north WHEN: May 8 - 11: 7.30pm; May 12: 2 & 7.30pm; May 13: 1pm ADMISSION: $75 - $175 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Flowers Of The Four Seasons

Chinese painter Zhu Sha's first solo art exhibition in Singapore features 20 of his still-life paintings of flowers - some in modern semi-abstract form - of the four seasons.

WHERE: Nanman Art, 03-54 Tanglin Shopping Centre, 19 Tanglin Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Jan 15, 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-9168 INFO: nanmanart.com

Optimism Is Ridiculous: The Altarpieces

As part of Singapore Art Week, The Private Museum and Richard Koh Fine Art are co-presenting the exhibition, Optimism Is Ridiculous: The Altarpieces, by contemporary Thai visual artist Natee Utarit. It features seven artworks from the series, which began in 2012 and has been featured in various galleries and museums in Asia.

WHERE: 02-06 The Private Museum, 51 Waterloo Street MRT: Bencoolen/ Bras Basah WHEN: From Jan 23, 6.30pm; artist talk: Jan 27, 2pm ADMISSION: Free, tickets from peatix.com TEL: 6738-2872 INFO: E-mail mail@theprivatemuseum.org

Boxed Up By Iskander Walen

Singapore-based Dutch artist Iskander Walen's new solo exhibitionexplores the possibility of presenting art in a different way.

WHERE: 02-62 Goodman Arts Centre, Block O, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Jan 23 - March 15, 11am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail heyiskander@gmail.com or go to facebook.com/IskanderWalen

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

SUTD Graduation Show

Organised by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), the SUTD Architecture & Sustainable Design Grad Show: Metadata is a showcase of works by architecture graduates that features ideas, dreams and realities for the built environment.

WHERE: Atrium, National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Jan 13 - 27, 9am - 9pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6303-6669 INFO: Go to sutd.edu.sg/asdgradshow or e-mail asd@sutd.edu.sg

Home Inspirations

Get the latest interior design and makeover ideas at Home Inspirations 2018, which features showflats and various furnishing and decor styles. Products on show include mattresses, floorings, curtains and digital locks.

WHERE: Hall 7 Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Jan 13 - 21, noon - 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9299-1215 INFO: poya-events.com

Baby World

More than 150,000 maternity and baby products, including new launches from both international and local brands, will be on offer.

WHERE: Hall 4 Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Jan 19 & 20, 11am - 9pm; Jan 21: 11am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: babyworldfair.com

THEATRE

Forgotten

Four siblings struggle to manage their father's dementia while trying to resolve their own conflicting interests. Forgotten, by Hall XI's Productions, explores the reasons behind the notion of filial piety and the moral obligations of parent-child relations.

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT:Mountbatten WHEN:Jan 12, 7pm; Jan 13, 6.30pm ADMISSION:$16 INFO:E-mail calyn.ho.kai.lin@gmail.com

Walking In Beauty

Curated and directed by Petrina Kow, Walking In Beauty features stories presented by Anita Kapoor, Arianna Pozzuoli, Deborah Emmanuel, Frances Lee, Oniatta Effendi and Uma Rajan - six diverse and extraordinary women who embody strength, courage, love and beauty.

WHERE:Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive WHERE: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 25 - 27, 8pm ADMISSION: $27 ($19 concessions for students, full-time national servicemen, seniors & persons with disability or PWD cardholders) TEL:6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg