Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

The Golden Circle

Appreciate the beauty of a good book with the Golden Circle, an English book club for seniors. Discussions will be centred on fiction.

WHERE: Activity Room, Geylang East Public Library, 50 Geylang East Avenue 1 MRT: Aljunied WHEN: Jan 9, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free, walk-in INFO: nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Meet The Magic Circle Author Charmaine Chan

Charmaine Chan's sister, Elaine, suffers from a rare and aggressive cancer. To distract Elaine from the worst effects of the illness, Chan turns to writing, conjuring up the vanished world of their childhood and discovering a way to keep her promise to Elaine's six-year-old daughter.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, Level 4 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Jan 13, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: singapore.kinokuniya.com

Thangameen Readers Club

This reading club was formed to encourage the confident use of Tamil across generations. It features short-film screenings, short-story writing competitions and impromptu poetry contests. Discussions are conducted in Tamil.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Toa Payoh Public Library, 6 Toa Payoh Central MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Jan 14, 5 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free, walk-in TEL: 8186-5530 (Balu Manimaran) INFO: facebook.com/thangameen

CONCERTS

TGIF Music Station

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's TGIF Music Station, held every first and third Friday of the month, is a series of performances featuring a line-up of Singapore artistes and rising stars. Sing along to pop hits, xinyao, TV drama theme songs and classics from yesteryear with artists such as Lee Pei Fen, Lin Si Tong, Xie Sheng Zhi and Pan Ying.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Jan 5, March 2, 16: 12.30, 7.30, 8.30pm; Jan 19, Feb 2: 12.30, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6812-7222 INFO: E-mail enquiries@singaporeccc.org.sg

Musical Delights XLI

Singapore Polytechnic Symphonic Band's 41st instalment of Musical Delights, conducted by music director Adrian Chiang and concert master Keith Kok, goes on a musical journey, from 79 AD Rome to the early 1950s blues era. The school's Alumni Band, conducted by Owen Choy, will also perform.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 8, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $14 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

Discovery: Ronald Goh

R&B and pop singer-songwriter Ronald Goh shares his feel-good tunes and confessional ballads, along with a few stories about being a millennial dealing with the realities of human connection and commitment in the 21st century.

WHERE: The Coffee Roaster, 01-02 Block AS8, 10 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Jan 18, 5pm ADMISSION: Free; 20 per cent off coffee during the performance TEL: 6516-2492 INFO: cfa.nus.edu.sg

Miniatures 2018: The Decennial

The NUS Symphony Orchestra and musicians from the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music celebrate a decade of chamber music on campus. The annual series showcases emerging musicians in small ensemble formats. This year's highlights include selections from Saint-Saens' The Carnival Of The Animals, Spring from Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Ravel's String Quartet and Chopin's Piano Trio.

WHERE: Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music Concert Hall, 3 Conservatory Drive MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Jan 19, 7.30pm - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at tinyurl.com/ycsjuko2 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: E-mail enquiry@apactix.com

DANCE

The Neighbour's Grief Is Greener

The production is set in the archetypal sterile and static setting of a 1950s American suburban kitchen. A bored husband, his Stepford wife and a femme fatale meet in a cheeky interrogation and subversion of femininity through slick contemporary dance and physical theatre. The work probes the discomfort of perfection in domesticity, tackling gender roles and sexuality with irony, humour and wit.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 23 & 24, 8pm; with a 20-minute post-show discussion with artists ADMISSION: $27; limited concessions for students, NSFs, seniors and persons with disabilities: $19 TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: esplanade.com

American Ballet Theatre: Swan Lake

Set against Tchaikovsky's haunting score accompanied by the Singapore Lyric Opera Orchestra, American Ballet Theatre's Swan Lake brings this dark fairy tale to life through captivating storytelling and breathtaking choreography.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: March 15 - 17: 8pm; March 17 & 18: 2pm ADMISSION: $60 - $240; limited concessions for students, NSFs and seniors: $30 - $60 TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: esplanade.com

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Exploring Childhood In Singapore

Is Anyone Home? is an exhibition on childhood by Superhero Me, an inclusive arts movement that works with children from diverse backgrounds. It explores the worlds of six children through mixed media work and seeds possibilities of a future where children of different abilities can grow and learn together.

WHERE: Stamford Gallery, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Jan 17 - 31, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: nationalmuseum.sg, superherome.sg

Biography Of A Public Sculpture: Salvaging And Conserving

The murals, Asian Symphony and Tropical Rhapsody, were made by Singapore sculptor Ng Eng Teng for the Garden Hotel in 1971. Prior to the hotel's demolition in 2010, the murals were salvaged and donated to the National University of Singapore. They are now installed at the National University Health System Building and NUS Museum respectively.

WHERE: NUS Museum, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Tue - Sat, 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-8817 INFO: E-mail museum@nus.edu.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Artworks By Chen Wen Hsi And Cheong Soo Pieng

This special showcase features more than 15 paintings by pioneer masters, Chen Wen Hsi and Cheong Soo Pieng. On display are works showcasing their signature themes and styles, including Chen's ink paintings of gibbons, chickens and abstract egrets and Cheong's ink and oil paintings of Malayan scenes.

WHERE: Artcommune Gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow - Jan 9, noon - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-4240 INFO: artcommune.com.sg

Art Exhibition At Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter

The exhibition, Raid, utilises the historic space that has been left untouched since its construction, dating back as early as 1939. It features paintings, installations and sculptures by eight young and emerging artists. The exhibition is curated by artist-organisers Daniel Chong and Zulkhairi Zulkiflee.

WHERE: Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter, 78 Guan Chuan Street MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Jan 13 - Feb 3 (except Mondays), noon - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9388-9478 INFO: E-mail zulkhairizulkiflee@live.com

EXHIBITIONS (OTHERS)

Singapore Mint's Year Of The Dog Coins

Get your hands on limited-edition Year of the Dog coins and collectibles from The Singapore Mint. The coins for the Singapore 4th Almanac Coin Series Collection come in a wide range of new shapes and sizes.

WHERE: City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Jan 5 - 14, 11am - 9pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6566-2626 INFO: www.singaporemint.com

THEATRE

Nam Hwa Blazes

A free outreach performance organised quarterly by Singaporean Teochew opera company Nam Hwa Opera, Nam Hwa Blazes will feature classic Teochew opera performances (with English and Chinese surtitles).

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Hall, 02-09 Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Lavender/Bugis WHEN: Jan 7, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free; to reserve tickets, text/WhatsApp 9677-0209 or E-mail namhwaopera@gmail.com TEL: 6323-5528 (Mon - Sat, 10am - 6pm) INFO: namhwaopera.com

Evita

With more than 20 major awards to its credit, the original Broadway and West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical Evita comes to Singapore in February. It is directed by legendary Broadway director Hal Prince.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 4 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Feb 23 - March 11; Tue - Fri: 8pm; Sat: 2, 8pm; Sun: 1, 6pm ADMISSION: $55 - $185; box seats (for four): $380; VIP box (for four): $740 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg