Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Try-out For Buds Youth Theatre Programme

Besides mass sessions in May and June, Buds Theatre Company also holds ad-hoc auditions by appointment for its Buds Youth Theatre programme. Those aged 15 to 24 can e-mail rebecca@ budstheatre.com to schedule an interview and present a monologue.

WHERE: 02-01, 180 Joo Chiat Road MRT: Eunos WHEN: By appointment ADMISSION: Free INFO: Go to facebook.com/budsyouth or e-mail info@budstheatre.com

BOOKS

Kiasunomics Book Launch

Are those born in the Year of the Dragon truly blessed? Why can't you find a taxi when you need one? What about the impact of superstition on housing prices? Kiasunomics: Stories Of Singaporean Economic Behaviours explores these issues and others through the lens of protagonist Teng and explains the influences and outcomes of people's decisions using simple economic logic.

WHERE: The Pod, Level 16 National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/Bugis WHEN: Tue, 5.30 - 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6466-5775 ext 228 INFO: E-mail clye@wspc.com

CONCERTS

Sure On This Shining Night : A Christmas Concert For All

Young professional musicians perform the songs of great composers such as Handel, Mozart and Schubert. Also, be the first to hear Lee Jin Jun and Aaron Lee's newly composed piece, Christmas Shopping, a satire on a beloved Singaporean pastime.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 9pm ADMISSION: $25 - $30 INFO: peatix.com

Kitaro: Kojiki & The Universe

The gigmerges Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning recording artist Kitaro's music from his album Kojiki with space-age. Kitaro will also perform his greatest hits.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Dec 22, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 - $952 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

139 Strings For Christmas

This concert features Fontane Liang (harp) and Beatrice Lin (piano). Liang has performed with the London Symphony Orchestra, London Sinfonietta, Liverpool Philharmonic, London Concert Orchestra, Bath Philharmonia, Southbank Sinfonia and Germany's MusikFabrik. Lin was awarded the Adolphe Neuman prize from the canton of Geneva in 2010 and has performed in Switzerland.

WHERE: The Armenian Church of St Gregory the Illuminator, 60 Hill Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Dec 23, 5 - 6pm ADMISSION: $30 an adult, $20 a child, $45 (one adult & one child) INFO: peatix.com

Sing With Vienna Boys Choir

This concert is the grand finale to the week-long Sing With Vienna Boys Choir week in Singapore, where audiences, conductors and music teachers get to interact with the world-famous choir in various activities. The choir will be joined on stage by the kids' philharmonic@sg Orchestra in the concert's second half. Maestro Luiz de Godoy, last year's recipient of the Erwin Ortner Prize for Choral Music, will conduct both the choir and orchestra.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Jan 15, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $35 - $95 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Munah & Hirzi Live: Curtain Call

The self-described pioneer prince and princess of Singapore's YouTube scene, Munah Bagharib and Hirzi Zulkiflie, also known as MunahHirziOfficial (MHO), celebrate the end of an era - the closing of their YouTube channel.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Jan 24, 8 - 10.30pm ADMISSION: $65 INFO: peatix.com

Hairy Maclary And Friends

Join canine Hairy Maclary and his animal friends on their adventures in this official stage adaptation of the Hairy Maclary children's books by Lynley Dodd.

WHERE: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, Robertson Quay, 20 Merbau Road MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Jan 26, 5pm; Jan 27, 10am, noon & 5pm; Jan 28, 10am, noon & 3pm ADMISSION: $42 - $62 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Child's Play - The Story Of Redhill

Director Danny Yeo, in collaboration with 3 Pumpkins Projects, developed an innovative and unique

children-only interactive theatre experience with Child's Play - The Story Of Nian at this year's Huayi. The team returns with Child's Play - The Story Of Redhill, based on a well-loved Singapore folklore, for children aged six to 11 for Huayi next year.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Feb 23 - 25, 11am & 4pm; Feb 26 - 28, 2.30pm ADMISSION: $30 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Kontemporari 2017

This group exhibition featuring 71 works by 52 artists is organised by the Angkatan Pelukis Aneka Daya (Apad), an association of Malay artists in Singapore founded in 1962. Kontemporari is an annual event exploring the Singapore-Malay visual art practice.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Dec 22 - Jan 1, 10am - 10pm daily (official opening by Nee Soon GRC MP Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Dec 23 at 2.30pm) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6344-3369 INFO: apad.org.sg

Marking Fullerton's 90th Anniversary

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore celebrates the 90th anniversary of the historic building with the debut of Re:Generation, presented by Next-Gen artists and curated by Theo Arts Professionals. Young award-winning artists Jodi Tan, Justin Lim and Yeo Jian Long use traditional time-tested materials - chalk, charcoal, ink, graphite, oil and embroidery - in their art.

WHERE: East Garden Foyer, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Jan 10 - Feb 27, 11am - 7pm; opening reception (by invitation):Jan 11, 6.30 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9002-8024 (Seah Tzi-Yan) INFO: E-mail tziyan@theoartspro.com or go to theoartspro.com

Art From The Streets

The world's most iconic street artists present their provocative works for the first time in South-east Asiain this event that traces 40 years of street art, from its counter-cultural beginnings to its rise as a major phenomenon in contemporary art.

WHERE: ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: From Jan 13, 10am - 7pm TEL: 6688-8888 INFO: www.marinabay sands.com/museum.html

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

On Ancient Religions

The Asian Civilisations Museum's permanent galleries explore how artists have masterfully expressed complex ideas about life and existence with religions in sculpture and paintings. Beginning with the Ancient Religions exhibition, which explores early styles and motifs of Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism in India and how they spread to China and the larger South-east Asia, the story continues in the following galleries as the art developed and evolved through the centuries.

WHERE: Level 2 Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Dec 31, 10am - 7pm (Fri: 10am - 9pm) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-7799 INFO: acm.org.sg

DANCE

Chinese Cultural Dance Competition

The Multimedia Arts & Theatre Club, Multimedia University (Melaka Campus) and Quan Wu Dancing Association are inviting participants from Singapore to join their eighth National Chinese Cultural Dance Open Competition. Awards include Best Creative Performance and Outstanding Creative Performance (solo, duet and trio).

WHERE: Multimedia Arts & Theatre Club, Multimedia University (Melaka Campus), Jalan Ayer Keroh Lama, 75450 Bukit Beruang, Melaka, Malaysia WHEN: Entries close on Jan 20 ADMISSION: Solo, duet or trio: RM60 (S$20); ensemble: RM160 INFO: Go to facebook.com/quanwu6 or e-mail nccdoc.quanwu@gmail.com for entry forms