Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Join SLO's Children's Choir

The Singapore Lyric Opera (SLO) is inviting those aged between eight and 15 to audition for its Children's Choir. Candidates should prepare a song of not more than five minutes and will be tested on pitching, vocal range and rhythm.

WHERE: Sinfonietta Recital Hall, Level 3, 51 Waterloo Street WHERE: Bencoolen/Bras Basah WHEN: Every Sat (call for appointment) ADMISSION: $20 TEL: 6344-0039 INFO: E-mail info@singaporeopera.com.sg

BOOKS

Book-Signing By Former Civil Service Chief Peter Ho

Peter Ho, former head of the Singapore Civil Service, was also the Institute of Policy Studies' (IPS) 2016/17 S R Nathan Fellow for the study of Singapore. His book, The Challenges Of Governance In A Complex World, features the four IPS-Nathan Lectures he delivered in April and May and highlights of his dialogues with the audience.

WHERE: Kinokuniya Main Store, Level 4 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road WHERE: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 - 3pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg/whats-on

Parenting Adolescents And Book Launch

You Are Not Alone by Dr Peter Mack is a guide to the inner dynamics of young people who are journeying through life in a rapidly changing world of stressful situations. The book contains interviews with survivors of adolescent depression, giving insight into low self-esteem, emotional pain, self-harm and suicide, and shows how parents can help young people be confident and resilient.

WHERE: Brahm Centre @ Novena, 03-09 Ren Ci Hospital, 71 Irrawaddy Road WHERE: Novena WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at petermackbooklaunch.eventbrite.sg

CONCERTS

Martin Taylor & Ulf Wakenius Legacy Tour

Renowned jazz guitarists Martin Taylor and Ulf Wakenius team up for a live show, bringing with them a unique legacy in European jazz. They will also conduct a workshop for guitarists of all levels and styles.

WHERE: National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street WHERE: City Hall/ Bugis WHEN: Sun; workshop (Imagination Room): 2.30 - 4.30pm; concert (Drama Centre Black Box): 8 - 10pm ADMISSION: Workshop: $30 - $40; concert: $68 - $78; packaged price (with free poster): $95 INFO: MartinTaylor.peatix.com

SSO Christmas Concert

Associate conductor Joshua Tan and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) perform festive numbers, complete with a sing-a-long segment where the audience can join in the chorus.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place WHERE: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 15 & 16, 7.30pm; Dec 17, 4pm ADMISSION: $28 - $88, tickets sistic.com.sg TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sso.org.sg

Britten - A Ceremony Of Carols

Caius College Choir, Cambridge University - one of Britain's leading collegiate choirs - perform Britten's A Ceremony Of Carols. Traditional carols will be heard alongside French Romantic favourites by Berlioz and Adam, and works by Carl Rutti, Bob Chilcott and John Rutter.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place WHERE: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Dec 19, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $38 - $78 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Inspiration, Lah!

Inspiration, Lah! showcases a mix of original compositions and popular songs by Intune Music's students, instructors and directors, including hits from pop acts Westlife, Atomic Kitten and Aaron Kwok.

WHERE: The Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street WHERE: City Hall/Bugis WHEN: Dec 19, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 - $35 TEL: 6336-0335 INFO: E-mail friends@intunemusic.com.sg

My Drum School 10th Anniversary Concert

My Drum School celebrates its 10th birthday with a year-end concert put together by students, educators and a live band of professional musicians.

The concert gives an overview of the students' progress and includes music from the 1960s until today.

WHERE: The Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street WHERE: City Hall/Bugis WHEN: Dec 23, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $35 - $50 from apactix.com TEL: 8799-9779 INFO: mydrumschool.com

THEATRE

Singapore Lyric Opera Roadshow With Aida Preview

At this roadshow, the Singapore Lyric Opera will offer a glimpse of its June 2018 production, Verdi's Aida. You can buy tickets for Aida at 20 per cent off or stand a chance to win tickets by posing against the photo wall.

WHERE: Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road WHERE: City Hall WHEN: Today - Sun, Dec 29 - 30: 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6344-0039 INFO: singaporeopera.com.sg

Snow Worries

This is a fun-filled, family-friendly, merry-making, belly-shaking, chaos-embracing, time-racing show, in the style of the British tradition of pantomime - with a heroic escapade and a happy celebration with lots of audience participation in between.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Mastercard Theatre, Level B1 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue WHERE: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm; Sun, noon ADMISSION: $35 - $75 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg/events/snow1217

The HandleBards' As You Like It

Join the all-female cast of The HandleBards - the world's first cycling theatre company - for a hilarious production of Shakespeare's As You Like It.

WHERE: Sota Drama Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive WHERE: Dhoby Ghaut/ Bencoolen WHEN: Feb 23, 7.45pm; Feb 24, 3 & 7.45pm & Feb 25, 7pm ADMISSION: Standard: $78 - $98; student: $48 - $68 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Law Of The Land: Highlights Of Singapore's Constitutional Documents

Organised by the National Archives of Singapore (NAS) and the National Library Board (NLB), this exhibition explores the history of Singapore's constitutional development from a British settlement in 1819 to its emergence as a sovereign republic in 1965. It presents 23 rare documents from the NAS and NLB's collections, each capturing a key moment in Singapore's legal history and journey to independence.

WHERE: Chief Justice's Chamber and Office, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road WHERE: City Hall WHEN: Ongoing, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: nationalgallery.sg/whats-on

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Market Of Artists And Designers

Red Dot Design Museum's Market of Artists And Designers (Maad) is a grassroots initiative to promote local designers and artists by giving them a platform to show and sell their original works to the public.

WHERE: In front of Red Dot Design Museum, Marina Bay, 11 Marina Boulevard WHERE: Bayfront/ Downtown WHEN: Today - Sun, 3 - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/RedDotDesignMuseumSG

Singapore Postage Stamps 150th Anniversary

Singapore issued its first set of postage stamps in September 1867. These historic stamps, as well as valuable and rare philatelic items of the Straits Settlements, are on display on rotation for the 150th Anniversary Of First Postage Stamp Issued in Singapore exhibition, jointly organised by the Singapore Philatelic Museum and the Association of Singapore Philatelists.

WHERE: Singapore Philatelic Museum, 23B Coleman Street WHERE: City Hall WHEN: Till Jan 1, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans & permanent residents; $8 an adult, $6 a child aged three - 12 TEL: 6337-3888 INFO: spm.org.sg