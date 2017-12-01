Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Meet The Authors, Book Launch At Kinokuniya

Fleur Vella-Chang, author of Afternoon Tea At Raffles Hotel Singapore, will launch her new book, Mabel Moves To Singapore, at Kinokuniya Liang Court tomorrow (2.30pm). Making appearances at Ngee Ann City's Main Store are Gwee Li Sui (2-3pm), author of Spiaking Singlish and author-cum-creative baker Susanne Ng (4pm), whose Creative Baking: Deco Chiffon Cake Basics is a companion title to her first two publications - Creative Baking: Chiffon Cakes and Creative Baking: Deco Chiffon Cakes.

WHERE (MRT): 03-50 Liang Court, 177 River Valley Road (Fort Canning); Level 4 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road (Orchard) WHEN: Tomorrow, 2.30pm TEL: 6337-1300 (Liang Court), 6737-5021 (Ngee Ann City) INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Epigram Books Christmas Pop-Up Store

Epigram Books Christmas Pop-Up Store will offer discounts of up to 90 per cent, free gifts and the usual affordable book bundles, with books going for as low as $1. New releases include Dream Island: The Mad, Mad World Of Philip Yeo by Peh Shing Huei and The Phantom Of Oxley Castle. Two books will also be launched: Danger Dan And Gadget Girl: The Robot Revolution, and Goodbye, Mount Emily.

WHERE: 1008 Toa Payoh North 03-08 WHERE: Braddell WHEN: Dec 8 (2 - 9pm), 9 (11am - 9pm), 10 (11am - 6pm) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6292-4456 INFO: epigrambooks.sg

CONCERTS

Barbershop Singing

The Overtime Project is a barbershop quartet formed in 2014 by students of Yale-NUS College. They perform classic and contemporary songs with a good dose of humour and heart. Most recently, the quartet competed in the Pan-Pacific Barbershop Convention in Sydney.

WHERE: Esplanade pop-up stage (Barossa), 8 Raffles Avenue 01-11 WHERE: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Dec 9, 6.45 and 8.45pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: esplanade.com

Mel Ferdinands And Rani Tofani

Mel Ferdinands returns to the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre with Indonesian country music songstress Rani Tofani. Their varied repertoire includes hits by Bryan Adams, Willie Nelson and Charlie Puth.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive WHERE: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Dec 22, 7.30 and 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: esplanade.com

Christmas With Ding Yi

Singapore Chinese chamber music ensemble Ding Yi perform popular Christmas tunes on the go.

WHERE: Roving/Canopy, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive WHERE: Bayfront WHEN: Dec 16, 6 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: gardensbythebay.com.sg

DANCE

The Nutcracker

In this Christmas spectacular, young Clara's beautifully crafted Nutcracker doll comes alive and transforms into a handsome prince.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive WHERE: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Dec 6 - 8: 8pm; Dec 9: 1 & 8pm; Dec 10: 1 & 7pm ADMISSION: $35 - $75 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Three Kin

This production is performed by contemporary dance group T.H.E Dance Company's full-time principal dancers. It features Kuik Swee Boon's interpretation of Water Bloom (an NUS Arts Festival 2009 commission), as well as two new creations by resident South Korean choreographer Kim Jae Duk and Spanish choreographer Dimo Kirilov Milev.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive WHERE: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Dec 7 & 8: 8pm; Dec 9: 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $35 (free seating) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Taking Flight

Taking Flight 2017 - Adventure Of The Monkey is a children's dance drama presented by Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre's in-house training students aged three to 25. The story emphasises kinship, friendship, courage and environmental protection.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place WHERE: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 10, 7pm ADMISSION: $19 - $27 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUM)

Radio Malaya: Abridged Conversations About Art

The exhibition follows an earlier project titled Between Here And Nanyang: Marco Hsu's Brief History Of Malayan Art (2013 - 2016). As a backdrop to the evolving discussion on Malayan culture which Hsu was part of, the exhibition introduces selected writings by art critic T.K. Sabapathy and former deputy prime minister S. Rajaratnam.

WHERE: NUS Museum, University Cultural Centre, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent WHERE: Kent Ridge WHEN: Tue - Sat, 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-8817 INFO: E-mail museum@nus.edu.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Nomads Of The Wild

Presented by Vanilla Home, this collection of photographs is by culinary personality Elsa van der Nest, who spent six years travelling in the Serengeti region in Tanzania.

WHERE: Vanilla Home, 63 Club Street WHERE: Telok Ayer WHEN: Till Dec 9, Mon - Fri: 10am - 7pm, Sat: 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6324-6206 INFO: vanilla-home.com

Applause II And Serendipitous Medley

Applause II, by Jin Yi Art Gallery, is a collection of the oil paintings of Tan Choh Tee, Tay Bak Koi and Leo Hee Tong, while Serendipitous Medley is a collection of fan paintings by Ling Yang Chang.

WHERE: 03-03 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street WHERE: Bras Basah/ City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow - Dec 17, noon - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6358-3661

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Vintage Exhibition And Market

Michael Poh of Viewpoint Trading & Collectibles and a group of collectors have organised an exhibition of antique and vintage items on Sunday - with items such as historical Singapore documents, advertising signs, military memorabilia and old tools from different trades. Also on display are black-and-white photos of defunct Singapore housing estates by hobbyist photographer Koh Kim Chay. The exhibition is to mark the launch of a Sunday Vintage Market at Fook Hai Building by vendors who have relocated from China Square.

WHERE: Basement & Level 1 (vintage market) and Level 2 (exhibition) Fook Hai Building, 150 South Bridge Road WHERE: Chinatown WHEN: Sun, 9am - 5pm ADMISSION: Free

Symbols And Scripts: The Language Of Craft

The exhibition is the Indian Heritage Centre's second special exhibition which showcases craft traditions from the Indian subcontinent in the context of Singapore's Indian communities.

WHERE: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane WHERE: Rochor/ Little India WHEN: Dec 7 - June 30; Tue - Thu: 10am - 7pm; Fri & Sat: 10am - 8pm; Sun & public holidays (closed on Mondays): 10am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents TEL: 6291-1601 INFO: facebook.com/indianheritagecentre

Forest Weft, City Warp

This is a showcase of Nandita Mukand's latest three-dimensional paintings. Inspired by nature and its essential role in the city landscape, she uses everyday materials such as fabric, thread, wool, rope, and plastic to explore the poetics of space.

WHERE: 09-03 Thong Teck Building, 15 Scotts Road WHERE: Orchard WHEN: Till Dec 22; Mon - Fri: noon - 7pm; Sat: noon - 4 pm; Sun: closed; artist's talk: Dec 7, 7pm TEL: 6737-1819 INFO: oneeastasia.org

THEATRE

The Addams Family

Wednesday (Internet celebrity Carrie Hope Fletcher) has grown up and fallen in love with a young man from a respectable family - a secret only her father Gomez (Cameron Blakely, previously seen in Singapore's Les Miserables as Mr Thenadier) knows.

WHERE: MES Theatre, 1 Stars Avenue WHERE: One-North WHEN: Today: 8pm; Sat & Sun: 2.30 & 8pm ADMISSION: $65 - $165 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Walking In Beauty

Curated and directed by Petrina Kow, Walking In Beauty is an evening of stories presented by Anita Kapoor, Arianna Pozzuoli, Deborah Emmanuel, Frances Lee, Oniatta Effendi and Uma Rajan - six diverse, extraordinary women who embody strength, courage, love and beauty.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive WHERE: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 25 - 27, 8pm ADMISSION: $27 ($19 concessions for students, NSFs, seniors and Persons With Disability or PWD card-holders) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg