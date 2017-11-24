Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

ARTivate Is Recruiting

If you are between 15 and 22 years old, bilingual and want to pick up theatre-making skills, sign up for Drama Box's ARTivate. Selected applicants are to perform a monologue (three to five minutes) from a play (preferably in their mother tongue), followed by group work with up to 10 people.

WHERE: Drama Box, 14A-C Trengganu Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Till Dec 1 ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6324-5434 INFO: E-mail weare@dramabox.org, facebook.com/artivate

BOOKS

Ethos Books Festive Sale

Books on poetry ($5 to $15), prose ($10 to $20), heritage and politics ($15 to $30) are on offer. Besides selected Ethos vintage titles going for $2, there will also be book bundles ($15 to $30), and discounts for bestsellers such as 17A Keong Saik Road and Dream Storeys, and popular titles such as Living With Myths In Singapore ($28, usual price $32.50) and Alfian Sa'at's Collected Plays 1 & 2 ($20, usual price $25).

WHERE: The Substation Gallery, 45 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall/ Bras Basah WHEN: Dec 1: 3 - 7pm; Dec 2: noon - 9pm; Dec 3: noon - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6659-1749 INFO: www.facebook.com/ethosbooks

BookFest@Singapore 2017

Book lovers, tech junkies, music fans and bargain hunters can expect myriad events and products at BookFest@Singapore 2017 . The highlight is the Popular Readers' Choice Awards 2017. Appearing at the book fair will be writers such as Sumiko Tan (author of Sundays With Sumiko), Johnny Lau, (creator of local comic icon Mr Kiasu) and Taiwan's Nu Wang. A Gadgets & IT Show will make its debut.

WHERE: Halls 401 - 406 Suntec Convention Centre MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Dec 15 - 24, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: bookfestsingapore.com

CONCERTS

Con Brio V Chinese Orchestra Performance

The Toa Payoh West Community Club Chinese Orchestra presents a concert with renowned erhu master Zhang Yu Ming leading the orchestra as the soloist for the signature piece, Night Thoughts. Also performing is Singapore Chinese Orchestra musician Xu Wen Jing, who will perform the erhu concerto Sketches Of Xinjiang, Chinese string quintet StringWerkz, and young musicians who have won awards at the National Chinese Music Competition organised by National Arts Council.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall,

1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Dec 28, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $20 - $25 TEL: 6348-6666 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg/events/cbriov1217

Percussion Fusion

Recipients of the Young Artist Award (YAA) - tabla musician Nawaz Mirajkar (2011) and percussionist Riduan Zalani (2015) - peform with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) in this multicultural concert. Other performers include twin percussion brothers Gao Chao and Gao Yue, from Tianjin, and SCO resident conductor and 2002 YAA recipient Quek Ling Kiong.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Jan 12 & 13, 8pm ADMISSION: $19 - $70 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Itchy Fingers

Itchy Fingers features the works of eight people, mainly art educators and art enthusiasts, who are passionate about exploring and creating art together. Among them are a guest artist and practitioner from Bali and an emerging local artist with a new-found interest in photography.

WHERE: School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today: 7pm; Tomorrow - Sun: noon - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9766-6373 (Angelia)

Ngee Ann National Teochew Artists' Exhibition

The 19th Ngee Ann National Teochew Artists' Exhibition showcases 160 Teochew artists. Among them is Ngee Ann Artist of the Year Eng Siak Loy, who has an orchid, Dendrobium Eng Siak Loy, named after him at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. He has designed postage stamps, coins and currency notes, especially the Portrait Series of currency notes featuring Singapore's first Head of State Yusof Ishak. He also won the President's Designer of the Year Award in 2007.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Exhibition Hall, Teochew Building, 97 Tank Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut, Fort Canning WHEN: Till Wed, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-9555 INFO: E-mail nacc@thengeeannkongsi.com.sg

52 Tales: Journey To The East

Presented by local art collective Band of Doodlers, this is an exhibition for artists and storytellers to unveil the hidden gems of the East. More than 20 talented artists will showcase their works.

WHERE: Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Dec 2 - 26, 7 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/journeytotheeastsg

Art Of Lim Kee Tong And Calligraphy And Carving Exhibition

The posthumous exhibition commemorates Lim Kee Tong's spirit and the aesthetic values in his carvings. A small group of artists, including eight members of the Calligraphy Carving Interest section of Tanjong Pagar Community Centre Art Club, will also showcase the transformation of calligraphy from 2D monochrome to 3D colours with unique backgrounds.

WHERE: Tanjong Pagar Community Club Art Gallery, 101 Cantonment Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Dec 9: 11am - 6pm; Dec 10: 11am - 5pm ADMISSION: Free

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUM)

Cinerama: Art And The Moving Image in Southeast Asia

The exhibition features animation, film and video installations by artists across Asia. Some of these works were last seen at the Venice and Berlin biennales and most of them explore personal and the region's stories in interesting ways.

WHERE: Singapore Art Museum, 8 Queen Street MRT: Bras Basah/ Bencoolen WHEN: Till March 18, 10am - 7pm (Sat - Thu), 10am - 9pm (Fri) ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents and all children under six; free for all every Friday 6 - 9 pm and on Open House days; foreign adults $6, students and seniors $3 (20 per cent discount for groups of 20 or more) TEL: 6589-9580 INFO: singaporeartmuseum.sg

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Universal Robots Ecosystem Roadshow

Visitors to the Universal Robots first Ecosystem Roadshow can explore an array of cutting-edge robotic automation tools, attachments and accessories. IAT Solution, Microscan, On Robot, OptoForce and SMC Pneumatics will showcase their latest technology in robotics.

WHERE: Ballroom 2, The Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today, noon - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6635-7270 INFO: E-mail ur.sea@universal-robots.com

Murder On The Orient Express Movie Prop Exhibition at Bugis Junction Mall

Props from the set of the upcoming film, Murder On The Orient Express, are on display at Bugis Junction. They include a replica of the iconic murder weapon, Agatha Christie's fictional world-famous detective Hercule Poirot's detective case, as well as passports, suitcases and brief cases of train passengers and murder suspects. The movie will be in cinemas here on Thursday

WHERE: Bugis Junction Mall, 200 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Till Dec 3, 10am - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Movie trailer link: youtu.be/97xgdyKaz0A

DANCE

Parampara

The showcase is made up of an installation in collaboration with Lijesh Karunakaran and a stage performance. It questions an age-old system that has suffered distortions while being passed down.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today, 7 - 9pm ADMISSION: $23 TEL: 9155-6263 INFO: E-mail tripatakadance@gmail.com

THEATRE

Garuda - King Of Birds

Join Garuda on his adventures - told through music, story and dance - as he sets out to the heavens to find the magic nectar and save his mother from the evil curse of his cousins, the serpents. The production is written by Pooja Nansi and directed by Carina Hales, featuring music by Renu Suresh and choreography by Sreedevy Viju.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 11am & 2pm ADMISSION: $18 (10 per cent discount for two or more tickets) TEL: 6828-8389 INFO: E-mail boxoffice@esplanade.com