Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Storybooks For Needy Children

Singapore Book Council, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, has kicked off its inaugural year-end book drive for children's storybooks, which will be redistributed to children in need. The beneficiaries include KK Women's and Children's hospital, Club Rainbow, Jamiyah and some primary schools. Only storybooks - not textbooks, assessment books or magazines - should be donated.

WHERE: Drop-off books at 03-32, Block E Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Today, Mon - Nov 24: 9am - 6pm; Nov 25: 9.30am - 6.30pm TEL: 6342-5119 INFO: E-mail info@bookcouncil.sg

Prof Tommy Koh Book-signing

Professor Tommy Koh and the editors of the book, Tommy Koh: Serving Singapore And The World, will be at Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store for a book-signing session. The book assesses and celebrates the many contributions of Prof Koh as a public servant, diplomat and intellectual in the areas of international law and trade agreements, arts and heritage, and civil society at the national and global levels.

WHERE: Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Nov 25, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: facebook.com/events/ 154708071928768/

Streets Of Tiong Bahru

Private gallery Jo's Creations will give away copies of Streets Of Tiong Bahru at its Christmas Open House next month. E-mail your name and mobile phone number to admin@jowonggallery.com by Nov 25 to reserve a free copy of the book, which is a community project by the gallery. You can collect the book at the open house.

WHERE: 01-35, 78 Guan Chuan Street MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Dec 2 & 3, 9 & 10: 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.jowonggallery.com

CONCERTS

Singapore Chinese Orchestra Community Concert

In collaboration with the National Arts Council as part of Arts in Your Neighbourhood initiative, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) will give a performance titled "Yoh" (Hokkien for "shake") tomorrow. Led by resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong, SCO will perform pieces such as Flying Dragon, Dancing Phoenix, Red Ribbon Dance, Dance Of Winnow And Kite, Dance Of The Yao People, Ungarishche Tanze (Hungarian Dance) No. 5, Pizzicato Polka, Mambo No. 5 and Dance Of The Golden Snake.

WHERE: Toa Payoh HDB Hub Atrium, 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: artsforall.sg

Duo Recital By Joanne Wong And Shawn Neo

Violinist Joanne Wong and pianist Shawn Neo perform classical works such as Brahms' Hungarian Dances No. 1 and 5 arranged by virtuoso violinist Joseph Joachim, Aaron Copland's Sonata For Violin And Piano, Edward Elgar's Sonata In E Minor For Violin And Piano, and William Kroll's Banjo And Fiddle.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Wed, 7.45pm ADMISSION: $18 TEL: 9789-3509 (Joanne) INFO: E-mail jns.recital@gmail.com

TGIF Music Station

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's TGIF Music Station will hold complimentary fortnightly performances featuring a line-up of local singers and rising stars. Croon along to familiar pop and xinyao tunes, popular TV drama theme songs, and classics at the 45-minute shows.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: 1st & 3rd Fridays of the month, from Jan 5; 12.30 & 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.singaporeccc.org.sg

What Lies Beyond

Music and Makan and The Culture Story bring together visual art and classical/electronic music in a performance featuring classical musicians Ng Jingyun (voice), Laura Peh (harp) and Mervin Wong (sonic alchemist). The classical and contemporary music featured is inspired by the abstract Asian works on display at the Culture Story's inaugural exhibition, The Unbearable Lightness Of Being. After an hour of music and art, the audience can mingle over wine and dessert.

WHERE: 03-06 Thye Hong Centre, 2 Leng Kee Road MRT: Redhill WHEN: Dec 2, 9.30 - 11.30pm ADMISSION: $78 - $88, tickets from musicandmakantheculturestorywhatliesbeyond.peatix.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

The Collectors' Show And Becoming A Slave

The Ryan Foundation's Collectors' Show is an exhibition comprising never-before-seen and highly prized pieces from Singapore-based collectors such as the foundation's Ryan Su and Adrian Chan. Ryder Ripps' Diventare Schiavo (Become A Slave), which premiered at this year's Venice Biennale, looks at new media and sound art.

WHERE: Block 9 Lock Road, Gillman Barracks MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Today - Sun, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/TheRyanFoundationSG

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Nafa 42nd Annual Art Exhibition

The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Alumni Association's 42nd Annual Art Exhibition showcases more than 100 works. The exhibition seeks to uphold the standards in Singapore art and continue the legacy of the unique Nanyang art style. There are also talks and demonstrations on topics such as calligraphy, ink in modern art, oil paintings and Nanyang's art history.

WHERE: Ion Art gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard Mall, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Thu - Nov 29, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free

Wovensouls Heirlooms - Collector's Exhibition & Sale

Wovensouls is offering some of its heirloom artworks with cultural stories - collected over a decade - for sale. Available for acquisition are heirloom shawls, antique tribal textiles, ancestral tribal jewellery, antique paintings and ancient manuscripts. Most are from the early to mid-1900s and some are from the 1800s.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Nov 24, 10am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free, register at bit.ly/2y7gWNd TEL: 9824-2864 INFO: wovensouls.com

Tanjong Pagar CC Art Exhibition

The works of 18 members of the Tanjong Pagar CC Art Club will go on display at the community club next month. The artists, who are from diverse backgrounds, depict what they see beyond their windows using different painting styles and media.

WHERE: Tanjong Pagar Community Club, 101 Cantonment Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Dec 1 - 4: 11am - 7pm; Dec 5: 11am - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6221-9898 INFO: facebook.com/tanjongpagarcc

Flow - Art Is Freedom

This is a solo art exhibition by Janet Ng, a self-taught contemporary artist. Visitors can purchase the art pieces (prices range from $20 to $1,000) that were created over three years. Ng, who has participated in three group exhibitions in Singapore and Canada in 2014 and 2015, will donate half of the sales proceeds to the Assisi Hospice.

WHERE: Event Room St Magdalene, Level 3 Catholic Centre, 55 Waterloo Street MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah WHEN: Dec 10, noon - 5pm ADMISSION: Free

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUM)

Seventeen Volcanoes

Presented by Future Cities Laboratory and NUS Museum, 17 Volcanoes is shaped around a series of expeditions from Singapore to Java that track the itinerary of explorer Franz Junghuhn to 17 of his favourite volcanoes. The expeditions are made by a small group of artists, scholars and professionals operating in the fields of humanities, science, urbanism and architecture. They pass through densely populated areas and volcanic areas, questioning the traditional opposition between the urban landscape and the land.

WHERE: NX1 Gallery, NUS Museum, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Tue - Sat (till Feb 15): 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-8817 INFO: E-mail museum@nus.edu.sg

THEATRE

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Winner of a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a hilarious insight into the lives of children as they compete in a high-stakes spelling competition. The production is performed by Lasalle College of the Arts students.

WHERE: Flexible Performing Space, Block F Level 1 F102, Lasalle McNally Campus, 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: Free (ticketing details at peatix.com)

The Skriker

In a broken world, two friends meet an extraordinary creature - the Skriker, a "shape-shifter and death portent, ancient and damaged". She is a faerie who has come from the underworld to pursue and entrap them. The play is performed by Lasalle College of the Arts' BA (Hons) Level 3 acting students.

WHERE: The Singapore Airlines Theatre, B1 Lasalle McNally Campus, 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Wed - Nov 24: 8pm; Nov 25: 2 & 8pm ADMISSION: Free (ticketing details at peatix.com)

Sole Mate

Inspired by the intricacies of married lives, Sole Mate is an original play by local theatre company The ETCeteras. The play explores the hidden pain, desires and struggles of three women in their 40s who have been close friends since they were in secondary school.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 8, 8pm; Dec 9, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $55 - $85 (10 per cent discount for four tickets) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg