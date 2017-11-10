Happenings: Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Because, The Night

This is a non-profit, second-hand night bookshop run by artist Heman Chong that is open till the wee hours. It features 50 titles culled from a series of informal conversations with friends and strangers on Facebook.

WHERE: 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today & tomorrow, Thu - Nov 18, 10pm - 4am ADMISSION: Free INFO: theatreworks.org.sg

CONCERTS

Young Composers Challenge 2017 - Showcase

Under the direction of Adrian Tan, the Singapore Wind Symphony presents the winning compositions of young local composers aged 24 and below from this year's edition of the Young Composers Challenge.

WHERE: Festival Arts Theatre, Level 2, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Avenue MRT: Tampines WHEN: Sun, 5pm ADMISSION: Free, register at bit.ly/2gk3TPc

Concert Series: Masterpiece

Pianists from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School of Music perform piano masterpieces from different musical eras, including Baroque and Classical as well as works by Russian composers.

WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Thu, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at masterpiece1711.eventbrite.sg

Journey 2: The Pulse

This percussive theatrical experience uses everyday appliances and drums of the Malay Archipelago and features home-grown artistes from percussion group Nadi Singapura, with guest performers from ITE College Central's Batidas Centro and ITE College East's Soul Percussion.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Nov 17 & 18, 8pm ADMISSION: $19, $25, $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Duo Recital Presented By: Joanne Wong & Shawn Neo

This collaboration between violinist Joanne Wong and pianist Shawn Neo features classical works such as Johannes Brahms' Hungarian Dances No. 1 and 5, arranged by virtuoso violinist Joseph Joachim, and William Kroll's Banjo and Fiddle.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Nov 22, 7.45pm ADMISSION: $18 INFO: E-mail jns.recital@gmail.com or call 9789-3509 for tickets. Go to www.esplanade.com/events/2017/duo-recital

Cantonese Opera Quintessence

Helmed by Singapore Cultural Medallion recipient Lou Mee Wah, this production features classic excerpts and arias of Cantonese opera, performed by local veterans, younger practitioners and foreign professional artistes.

WHERE: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah MRT: Redhill WHEN: Nov 24 & 25, 7pm ADMISSION: From $20 TEL: 9823-0878/9023-1333 INFO: www.peatix.com

SSO Gala: Yefim Bronfman - Beethoven & Bartok

In this gala double bill of piano concertos, pianist Bronfman returns to Singapore to perform Bartok's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Nov 30, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Songs Of The Dragon Kiln

Ding Yi Music Company traces the origin and history of dragon kilns in Singapore. This multidisciplinary concert features music by Singaporean composer and National Arts Council Youth Artist award recipient Dr Zechariah Goh Toh Chai, a documentary by David Yap and ceramics by Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Dec 3, 5 & 7.45pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

DANCE

The Nutcracker Presented By Singapore Dance Theatre

Based on a story by Prussian author E.T.A. Hoffmann, and with additional choreography and staging by Singapore Dance Theatre's artistic director Janek Schergen, this production is set to tunes by Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Dec 6 - 8, 8pm; Dec 9, 1 & 8pm; Dec 10, 1 & 7pm ADMISSION: $39 - $79 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

THEATRE

Introspeksi - Cinta Mawar

This stage production tells of the challenges faced by Malay women in a village community in the 1950s, and how one woman uses her fighting spirit and belief to get her village out of the clutches of corruption.

WHERE: Performing Arts Theatre, SIM HQ, Block D, 461 Clementi Road MRT: King Albert Park WHEN: Today, 8pm & tomorrow, 2 & 8pm ADMISSION: $15 INFO: Call 9121-1334 for tickets. Go to www.instagram.com/simcmsintrospeksi

Khwaab-Sa - Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream

Award-winning director Atul Kumar's farcical spin on Shakespeare's much-loved play is inspired by the bizarre and extraordinary quality of a human dream and features an ensemble of 16 dancers, actors, singers and musicians. Part of Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Nov 17, 8pm; Nov 18, 3 & 8pm; Nov 19, 3pm ADMISSION: $34 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Ninagawa Macbeth

This interpretation by the late Japanese theatre director Yukio Ninagawa transposes Shakespeare's tragic play about a power-hungry general to the war-torn world of 16th-century Azuchi-Momoyama Japan, turning Scottish warriors into katana-wielding samurai and the highland woods into a cherry blossom forest.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Nov 23 & 24, 7.30pm; Nov 25, 2pm ADMISSION: $52 - $192 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Sole Mate

Inspired by the intricacies of married lives, this original play by theatre company The ETCeteras explores the hidden pain, desires and struggles of three women in their 40s who have been friends since secondary school. In English and Mandarin.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 8, 8pm & Dec 9, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $59 - $89 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Mama White Snake

Directed by Pam Oei, scripted by Alfian Sa'at and scored by Elaine Chan, this musical puts a spin on the classic Chinese folk tale, Madam White Snake.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Nov 24 - Dec 16, 7.30pm (Tue - Sun), 2.30pm (Sat & Sun) ADMISSION: $49 - $84 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

National Theatre's The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time

Adapted by two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens, this production of Mark Haddon's best-selling novel about a teenager with an autism spectrum condition is directed by Tony Award-winner Marianne Elliott.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: March 29 - April 8, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 3 & 8pm (Sat), 2 & 7pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $52 - $142 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Stitches Of Love - Hidden Blessings In Children's Clothing And Accessories

In ancient Chinese culture, children's clothing and accessories were more than mere adornments - they were bearers of hopes and blessings. This exhibition features more than 99 clothing and accessory items from the late Qing dynasty to early Republican period, such as hats, ear muffs, bibs and shoes.

WHERE: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road MRT: Toa Payoh/Novena WHEN: Till March 4, 10am - 5pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens & permanent residents; others: $6 (standard), $4 (concession), $18 (family package of five, not more than three adults a family) TEL: 6256-7377 INFO: sysnmh.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Immersion

This exhibition showcases 25 new works produced by Singaporean ink painter Anthony Chua Say Hu over the past two years, with subjects ranging from figurative abstraction and cubism to old shop houses.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Wed - Nov 20, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.chrysefineart.com

Reminiscing Landscapes

A showcase of 20 works by local artist Ang Ah Tee, with scenes composed in his signature style. They include local landmarks such as Chinatown and Marina Bay Sands, as well as scenic landscapes of Bali, Sydney and Venice.

WHERE: Artcommune Gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Today - Nov 19, noon - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-4240 INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg