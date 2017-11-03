Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Meet The Author: Felicia Yap Of Yesterday

Malaysian writer Yap's debut novel is set in a world in which classes are divided not by wealth or religion, but by how much each group can remember.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

CONCERTS

Chronicles V

The School of the Arts' music faculty presents students' performances at this annual year-end concert, featuring solo and chamber works by composers such as Johannes Brahms, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Leong Yoon Pin.

WHERE: Concert Hall, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: $12 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

DANCE

Global Dance Link Series

New-wave choreographers present seven contemporary dance works from five countries. This showcase is part of the ninth Xposition "O" Contemporary Dance Fiesta.

WHERE: Multi-purpose hall & courtyard, Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway/ Lavender WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 TEL: 6221-5229 INFO: Tickets from bit.ly/2iWgfBd. Go to www.xposition-o.com

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

The Art Of Leo

Singapore-based Chinese artist Leo Liu Xuan Qi's exhibition explores an ongoing reflection of the identity embedded in Chinese traditional culture, using auspicious objects such as the stone lion and mythical creature qilin to symbolise Chinese heritage and beliefs in his adopted home.

WHERE: UOB Art Gallery, UOB Plaza 1, 80 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Wed, 9am - 6.30pm (weekdays), 9am - 2pm (Sat) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6539-3944 INFO: www.uobpoy.com/artgallery

Black & White

Featuring 22 works by local artists Boo Sze Yang, Ben Loong, Tang Da Wu, Benny Teo, Wong Keen and Zhuang Sheng Tao, this exhibition includes canvas, paper and mixed-media works which illuminate how these artists engage with the restricted palette of monochrome to create highly personalised aesthetics.

WHERE: Artcommune Gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Wed, noon - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-4240 INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg

New Landscape

This exhibition by Malaysian artists Ahmad Shukri Mohamed and Umibaizurah Mahir Ismail is about the modernisation of life, bringing related changes to the lives and thoughts of the local community.

WHERE: Art Seasons Singapore, 03-02 Cideco Industrial Complex, 50 Genting Lane MRT: Potong Pasir WHEN: Tomorrow - Nov 26, 11am - 7pm (weekdays), Sat (by appointment only), closed on Sun & public holidays; opening reception: tomorrow, 2 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6741-6366 INFO: www.artseasonsgallery.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Please (Do Not) Touch

This exhibition, curated by visual arts students Tan Shao Qi, Chua Zixin and Kim Soo Min from the School of the Arts, provides viewers with an opportunity to interact with artworks in a tangible manner, unlike conventional exhibitions where they are not allowed to touch the artwork.

WHERE: Gallery, Level 2 School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Sun, noon - 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: bit.ly/2yLv9jZ

Affordable Art Fair Autumn Edition 2017

Apart from showcasing a wide range of contemporary art priced at $100 to $15,000, this fair also offers advice to newbie art lovers as well as established art collectors.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Nov 17, noon - 6pm & 6 - 10pm (Arty-Licious Evening); Nov 18, 11am - 8pm; Nov 19, 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: From $15 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

THEATRE

Our Town

This intercultural interpretation of the late American playwright Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of small town life is presented by the Intercultural Theatre Institute.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Thu & Nov 10, 8pm; Nov 11, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $25.99 INFO: ourtown.peatix.com

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The original stars of the British television show Whose Line Is it Anyway? - Andy Smart, Stephen Frost, Steven Steen and Ian Coppinger - are back for another show.

WHERE: Pavilion, 01-01 Far East Square, 28 China Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Nov 17 & 18, 8pm ADMISSION: $72 & $82 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Addams Family: The Musical Comedy

This production features an original story. Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet young man from a normal family.

WHERE: MES Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: one-north WHEN: Nov 15 - Dec 3, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 2.30 & 8pm (weekends) ADMISSION: $69 - $169 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg