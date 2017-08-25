Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Meet Author Dr Wong: How An Engineering Professor Becomes A Spiritual Philosopher

Tommy Wong talks about his journey in writing his book on the synergy between engineering and spirituality.

WHERE: Activities Room, Bukit Batok Public Library, 03-01 West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central Link MRT: West Mall WHEN: Today, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Meet-The-Author: Bilahari Kausikan Of Singapore Is Not An Island

The veteran Singapore diplomat and now Ambassador-at-Large promotes his latest publication, a compilation of his essays and public speeches over the last 25 years.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Meet-The-Author: Sumiko Tan Of Sundays With Sumiko

The new book by the executive editor of The Straits Times is a collection of her most representative columns over the past two decades, exploring family, love, friends, career, dogs, death and marriage.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Our Singapore Stories: The NLB Stage Sessions - The Weight Of Emptiness

This stage reading of The Weight Of Emptiness, a play by local playwright Suet Lee, will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The play is about a hoarder, Molly, who fails to see how her hoarding affects her daughter, Su Lin.

WHERE: Woodlands Regional Library, Programme Zone, 01-03 Woodlands Civic Centre, 900 South Woodlands Drive MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Sun, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CONCERTS

Roof Response

Choreographer Susan Sentler and students from Lasalle College of the Arts' School of Dance and Theatre present a structured improvisation dance that explores the myriad ways the body can interact with space and art. This performance is in response to a roof garden commission at the National Gallery Singapore by Vietnam-born Danish artist Danh Vo.

WHERE: Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Gallery, Level 5 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, Sept 2 & 9, 5 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

Musical Frontiers

Home-grown Chinese chamber music group Ding Yi Music Company joins forces with Finnish woodwind chamber music group Fantasia Quintet.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sept 3, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Subscription Concert: Litton + Bavouzet

Conductor Andrew Litton returns with Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony, while French pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet performs Bartok's First Concerto.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Sept 8, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $16 - $92 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Mus'Art Goes To The Opera

Mus'Art Wind Orchestra, joined by sopranos Esther Maureen Kelly and Felicia Teo and tenor Jeremy Koh, presents classic arias and overtures from composers such as Lehar, Mozart and Puccini.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sept 9, 5pm ADMISSION: $16 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Chamber Series: French Flavours

This French-inspired programme features the combination of flute, viola and harp via Debussyian Impressionism, songs from Gershwin's Porgy And Bess and the music of George Onslow, a 19th-century French composer of English descent.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Sept 10, 4pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

VCH Presents: London Haydn Quartet

The programme includes one of Mozart's greatest chamber works, the Clarinet Quintet In A Major, K.581, as well as Joseph Haydn's String Quartet Op. 64 No. 5, nicknamed The Lark.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Sept 21, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $21 - $41 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Singawhore

An exhibition by art and illustration house A Good Citizen that features previously unseen new works which explore politics, gender, race and religion.

WHERE: Artblovk Gallery, 03-05, 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Till Sept 3, noon - 8pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9641-1307 INFO: artblovk.carbonmade.com

Labyrinths

Singapore artist Jason Wee's first solo exhibition comprises a sequence of eight mixed-media panels and an installation that directs the viewer through the gallery space.

WHERE: Yavuz Gallery, 02-23, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Sept 17, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sat), 1 - 5pm (Sun), by appointment only on Mon & public holidays; artist dialogue: tomorrow, 5 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6734-3262 INFO: www.yavuzgallery.com

New Paintings - Amanda Penrose Hart Solo

The Brisbane-born landscape painter's first overseas solo show features 34 works on canvas completed over the last 18 months in several places around the world that she visited for residencies or leisure.

WHERE: ReDot Fine Art Gallery, 01-08 Old Hill Street Police Station, 140 Hill Street MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Wed - Sept 30, noon - 7pm daily; opening reception: Sept 8, 6.30 - 9.30pm; other times by appointment ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6222-1039 INFO: www.redotgallery.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Artists' Night Out

The National Parks Board aims to shine the spotlight on park spaces with art installations, light displays and more.

WHERE: Dhoby Ghaut Green, between Plaza Singapura and Park Mall MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 7 - 11pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

I've Cot You (Sayang, Sarong Baby) Community Exhibition

An interactive exhibition that is presented as a series of five pit stops and is part of a heritage-cum-photo documentary project tracing personal Singaporean stories and memories revolving around the cloth cradle, also known as the yao lan.

WHERE: Tampines Regional Library, L2 - L6 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Till Sept 30, 10am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ivecotyou.com/exhibition

Embracing Diversity

This exhibition celebrates the multiculturalism and inclusiveness of Singapore by featuring three different styles in various mediums by Singapore artists Lok Kerk Hwang, Rofi and Priscilla Lim. WHERE: Public Art Space at Pan Pacific Singapore, Level 2, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Oct 30, 11am - 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/panpacificsingapore

THEATRE

Forbidden City - Portrait Of An Empress

A restaging of the successful original musical produced in Singapore, the show stars Kit Chan as Empress Dowager Cixi and Cheryl Tan as the Empress when she was the young imperial concubine Yehenara.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 & 8pm; Sun, 6pm ADMISSION: $41 - $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Relationship Agreement

A couple draw up a relationship agreement in this comedic production that stars Indian actress Sumona Chakravarti of the comedy and talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

WHERE: Shine Auditorium, 03-01 Shaw Tower, 100 Beach Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Sept 8, 8pm ADMISSION: $36 - $96 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com