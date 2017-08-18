Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Meet The Author: Charmaine Leung Of 17A Keong Saik Road: A Personal Story

This book recounts author Charmaine Leung's growing-up years in the 1970s in Keong Saik Road, when it was a red-light precinct in Chinatown. It also tells of her mother's journey, from a young child put up for sale, to becoming the madame of a brothel.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Our Singapore Stories: The NLB Stage Sessions - Rubbish

This stage reading by local playwright Christopher Fok is about an elderly woman who collects cans and cardboard boxes for a living. She finds herself fighting for survival when a law is passed preventing recycling plants from paying for these things.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Tampines Regional Library, 02-01 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Meet The Author: Chua Beng Huat Of Liberalism Disavowed

This book examines the rejection of Western-style liberalism in Singapore, how the People's Action Party has forged an independent non-Western ideology and the evolution of communitarian ideology.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

DANCE

Ballet Under The Stars

This is the outdoor dance event's 22nd edition. The first weekend features three contemporary creations: Sticks And Stones by Kinsun Chan, Age Of Innocence by Edwaard Liang and Organ Concerto by Nils Christe. The second weekend presents three iconic weddings: Coppelia Act III, Aurora's Wedding from Sleeping Beauty and Don Quixote Act III.

WHERE: Fort Canning Park, Fort Canning Green, River Valley Road MRT: City Hall/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Sept 1 - 3 & 7 - 10, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $38 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CONCERTS

Resonates With: Norway's Nirados Cathedral Men & Boys Choir

With a history dating back 900 years, Norway's leading and oldest boys' choir is an essential part of the musical tradition of the country's most famous cathedral. As a cultural ambassador, it regularly represents the city and cathedral at national and international events.

WHERE: Padang Atrium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 2, 3 & 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

Miniatures

Phil Brass, comprising brass and percussion musicians from The Philharmonic Winds, presents quintessential brass music.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $13 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Onam Nite Featuring K.J. Yesudas And K.S. Chitra

Celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala, India, with playback singers K.J. Yesudas and K.S. Chitra. Malayalam actor Ramesh Pisharadi will also show off his comedic chops.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Aug 27, 6pm ADMISSION: $39 - $254 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Landscapes Of Heaven And Earth With A-Cappella-Chor Villach

The 162-year-old choir directed by Austrian professor Helmut Wulz returns to Singapore for the third time, with a programme that includes works by composers such as Bach and Mendelssohn as well as folk songs from the Austrian state of Carinthia and the region.

WHERE: Concert Hall, Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, 3 Conservatory Drive MRT: Clementi WHEN: Sept 2, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at eventbrite.sg

Brief Encounters: A Musical Affair

Viennese concert choir Chorus Sine Nomine performs alongside Yamaha and Bosendorfer artist Churen Li and the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sept 3, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $19 - $64 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

A Galaxy Of Moons & Stars

This exhibition showcases unique gemstones such as moonstones, star sapphires, star rubies, star rose quartz and cats' eyes. Held in celebration of Singapore Night Festival's 10th anniversary.

WHERE: The Gem Museum, 02-02, 222 Queen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Today - Aug 26, 3 - 6pm (Mon - Fri), up to 10pm today, tomorrow & Aug 24 - 26 ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6734-3172 INFO: thegemmuseum.gallery

Benny Ong: Walking The Thought

Along with other textile works centred on Buddhist themes, this exhibition revisits the Singaporean fashion designer and textile artist's older works from his inaugural textile exhibition, Re-woven: A Celebration Of Lives, that opened at the Singapore Art Museum a decade ago.

WHERE: The Private Museum, 02-06, 51 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Sept 24, 10am - 7pm (weekdays), 11am - 5pm (weekends), public holidays & other timings by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6738-2872 INFO: www.theprivatemuseum.org

Stitches Of Love - Hidden Blessings In Children's Clothing And Accessories

In ancient Chinese culture, children's clothing and accessories were more than mere adornments - they were bearers of hopes and blessings. This exhibition features more than 99 clothing and accessory items from the late Qing dynasty to early Republican period, such as hats, ear muffs, bibs and shoes.

WHERE: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road MRT: Toa Payoh/Novena WHEN: Till March 4, 10am - 5pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens & permanent residents; others: $6 (standard), $4 (concession), $18 (family package of five, not more than three adults a family) TEL: 6256-7377 INFO: sysnmh.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Art For Autism: All Things Singapore Art Exhibition

Uniquely Singapore works by student and alumni artists who have grown up with autism are featured.

WHERE: East Garden Foyer Gallery, The Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Aug 30, 11am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: art.autism.org.sg/exhibition/2017

DR/OP: Beyond Boundaries

This exhibition presents artworks by 23 artists and two artist collectives from Singapore, Japan, Italy, Malaysia, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Working on a wide range of mediums, many of these artists make work responding to a culturally diverse and multifaceted global environment.

WHERE: Block B, 03-18 & 04-10 Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Till Aug 27, 11am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.artistsalliancesg.com

Labyrinths

Singaporean artist Jason Wee's exhibition takes its cues from the ways people navigate their varied physical and political geographies, and how the language and architecture of walls and fencing become signs of authority and power.

WHERE: Yavuz Gallery, 02-23 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Sept 17, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sat), 1 - 5pm (Sun), by appointment only on Mon & public holidays; artist dialogue: Aug 26, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6734-3262 INFO: www.yavuzgallery.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Play To Screen: Late Night At Deck

This late-night visual and music performance, held as part of the Singapore Night Festival 2017, celebrates the beauty of image-making.

WHERE: Deck, 120A Prinsep Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Aug 25 & 26, 7pm ADMISSION: $28 INFO: Tickets from eventbrite.sg. Go to deck.sg

Home In Focus

Images from the eponymous column of The Straits Times are on show and are a testament to the importance of photojournalism in adding depth and perspective to news. The exhibition highlights the ability of well-crafted images to bring meaningful stories to people's attention.

WHERE: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs Centre For Photography & Film, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Sept 3, noon - 7pm (Tue - Sat), noon - 4pm (Sun); photojournalist talk: Aug 30, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free, registration required for talk TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg

THEATRE

Human+

First staged in 2014, this production by Singaporean theatre auteur Khairul Kamsani returns with a new script to confront the evolving landscape of trans-humanism technology, and the synergy of machine and man.

WHERE: KC Arts Centre - Home of Singapore Repertory Theatre, Robertson Quay, 20 Merbau Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Aug 30 - Sept 2, 8pm; Sept 3, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $28 - $35 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg