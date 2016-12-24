Graffiti hoarding around the former Funan IT mall delights

The hoarding around the former Funan DigitaLife Mall is not the typical construction eyesore.

It has been transformed into a 180m-long street art installation, featuring seven graffiti portraits by home-grown and internationally renowned graffiti artist Ceno2, whose real name is Mohammad Azlan Ramlan.

It is the first and longest installation of its kind in the Civic District. Each artwork is 3.6m tall and 12m wide. Commissioned by Funan's management, the art pieces will remain until 2019, when the mall's redevelopment is completed.

The portraits are Mr Azlan's interpretation of Funan's new experiential offerings, described by its developer as "passion clusters" of chic, craft, fit, play, taste and technology.

The 30-year-old says of his paintings: "They look like they've been painted with a brush and have the detail of Western fine art, but everything is done with spray paint."

This peculiar combination is a marriage between his love for graffiti and his training in Western painting at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

"Graffiti is an art form that usually goes against the mainstream, so I paint in a way that makes it more acceptable to the wider community," says the artist, whose wife is expecting their first child, a boy, next month.

He has worked on numerous pieces in Singapore commissioned by Changi Airport and the Singapore Science Centre and also completed projects in cities such as Chicago and New York, as well as in Tahiti.

He says he wants people to respect graffiti as it is " more than just painting as it reflects culture and lifestyles."

His love for graffiti took root in his childhood, when he doodled on the walls of his home, only to be chastised by his mother.

He says: "I didn't realise it was considered vandalism!"

However, he says his passion for the art is fuelled by the joy it brings to others."I love to make people smile. What motivates me to paint is the smiles I can put on their faces," he says.

And that was what he did during the 11/2 months he spent spray- painting the portraits on the hoarding outside Funan.

He started work early last month.

"The hot weather slowed me down, but a lot of people gave their support as they walked by," he says.

He used more than 100 cans of spray paint on the seven pieces.

His favourite, Curious Curios - a portrait of a teenager bathed in green light, with hands clasped to his face and awe in his eyes - also turned out to be the most challenging one to paint.

He says: "The walkway where that artwork is is narrower and the air is stagnant. It is also more dusty and I didn't want passers-by to inhale the spray-paint fumes. I had to work fast."

While he had some initial sketches, he says he had a lot of room to play around with the designs.

"I was given freedom and trust, which is really important to an artist."

Working free-hand, he is not afraid of making mistakes and says they are "the only way I can learn more".

"The outcome was really nice - I didn't even know I could pull it off," he adds with a laugh.

On his moniker, he says that "Ceno" is derived from the Singlish slang word "cheena" (he also loves Chinese calligraphy) and that he added the "2" to remind him to be humble.

"I am never number one and there's always someone better".