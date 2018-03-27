First-time winners for Life Theatre Awards

Dalifah Shahril was named Best Actress for her portrayal of a former comfort woman in Hayat Hayatie, staged by Teater Kami, while Thomas Pang took the title of Best Actor for playing a puppeteer in Hand To God, staged by the Singapore Repertory Theat
Dalifah Shahril was named Best Actress for her portrayal of a former comfort woman in Hayat Hayatie, staged by Teater Kami, while Thomas Pang took the title of Best Actor for playing a puppeteer in Hand To God, staged by the Singapore Repertory Theatre.
Dalifah Shahril and Thomas Pang are first-time winners of the Best Actress and Best Actor accolades at the Life Theatre Awards this year. These awards have been published annually by The Straits Times Life since 2001 to celebrate the best of Singapore theatre.

Dalifah, 39, won for her portrayal of a former comfort woman in Hayat Hayatie, staged by Teater Kami. The Singaporean actress has been in theatre since 1999, but this was her first nomination and first win at the Life Theatre Awards. She said: "I am really touched. I am honoured to get this after all these years."

Pang, 28, has been nominated in the Best Actor category since 2016, when he became eligible after his professional debut here. The Malaysian actor won this year for his performance in Hand To God, staged by the Singapore Repertory Theatre. He played a puppeteer whose puppet takes on a mischievous life of its own. "I would play this role again. It was so much fun and such a snappy show," he said.

