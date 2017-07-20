First Civic District Outdoor Festival to be held next month

SINGAPORE - The inaugural Civic District Outdoor Festival will be held next month, from Aug 4 to 5 and Aug 11 to 12, featuring multimedia projections, outdoor art installations and an artisan market place, among other activities and events. Admission is free.

Festival director Suenne Megan Tan says: "The programmes are specially curated for visitors to rediscover the Civic District in fresh ways and to experience Singapore's creative and artistic expressions in the heart of the city."

One of the festival's highlights, the Outdoor Projection Trail, involves multimedia projections being mapped onto four heritage buildings: National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum and Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall. It will tell the story of Hemera's Dream through a poetic and imaginative exploration of the festival's creative theme - When Time Stood Still.

The festival will also offer visitors immersive art installations, an art market, a food street, roving acts and live music sessions.

The Civic District Outdoor Festival is presented by National Gallery Singapore, in partnership with The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum and Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall.

St Andrew's Road will be closed during the two weekends of the festival on Friday and Saturday from 4pm till 1am.

For more details about the festival's activities and programmes, visit www.civicdistrictoutdoor.sg.