Festival highlights

Anjaneyam - Hanuman's Ramayana

This cross-cultural production by Apsaras Arts and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay retells the Ramayana from the perspective of monkey warrior Hanuman.

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Nov 17, 8pm

Admission: $30 and $50 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

Khwaab-Sa - Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream

Director Atul Kumar and The Company Theatre from India rework Shakespeare's comedy into a dream-like farce. Fairies banter in traditional ragas and actors communicate in English, Hindi and gibberish.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Nov 17, 8pm; Nov 18, 3 & 8pm; Nov 19, 3pm

Admission: $30 from Sistic

Info: There are mature themes. Recommended for audiences aged 13 years and above and with English surtitles

Koodiyattam - Nangiarkoothu

Dancer Kapila Venu's performance showcases the nangiarkoothu subset of the koodiyattam art form.

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Nov 18 and 19, 6pm

Admission: $20 from Sistic

Agam

This Bangalore-based band are known for Carnatic fusion music that puts a progressive spin on traditional melodies.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Nov 25, 7.30pm

Admission: $30 and $50 from Sistic

Garuda - King Of Birds

This performance of music, story and dance presents the legend of Garuda as he seeks to save his mother from the curse of his cousins, the serpents. Written by Pooja Nansi and directed by Carina Hales, it is recommended for children aged four to eight.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Nov 25 and 26, 11am and 2pm

Admission: $18 from Sistic