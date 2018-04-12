European accolades for Charlie Chan comic

Singaporean graphic novelist Sonny Liew's The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye continues its winning streak abroad in Europe.
Over the weekend, its Italian edition was awarded the Premio Speciale della Giuria (Special Jury Prize) at Romics, a comics, animation and gaming convention held semi-annually in Rome with an estimated attendance of 200,000.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?