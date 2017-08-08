Deaf to its own theme

REVIEW / THEATRE

DEAF

Split Theatrical Productions

Black Box, Centre 42/Sunday

Deaf shows off the versatility of its cast through singing, dancing and feats of physical strength.

But the overabundance of dramatic techniques showcased detracts from actual development of the characters. This is ironic, given that Deaf is a play about heeding the unheard students and teachers victimised by the Singapore education system.

Playwright-director Darryl Lim packs too much into his hour-long production, which finished its run on Sunday.

The central thread is that of a teenager (Fadhil Daud) teetering between childishness and adulthood.

There is a parallel reworking of the Biblical story of Samson, probably meant to emphasise the unrealistic moral expectations of the teenager's guardians and teachers.

There is also an enthusiastic new form teacher (Lexus Quek), whose personal struggle to reconcile the demands of the education system with his ideals fades into his role as a substitute father figure for the teen.

Dance and song are used more often than dialogue to introduce and develop the characters. Soon into the show, this becomes annoying.

Dialogue is one of the simplest theatrical techniques and powerful when employed well.

Take, for example, a scene where the school principal (Mabel Yeo) and an experienced teacher (Teresa Chen) substitute barks for words when discussing another educator - b***hiness indeed.

Later, when they discuss the teacher's deaf mother, more nuances are revealed to their relationship, but these developments come too late to revive the audience's interest in the characters.

Production values are slick and the set design of benches, whiteboard and red ladders is used effectively. Deaf has its structure worked out, but needs more focus on the heart.

Plays about schools and students are especially important in Singapore, where theatre for young adults is rare.

Deaf raises an issue important to teens: sexual curiosity and the lack of support in terms of sex education and counselling for confused young adults.

The play needs now to take the next step and show how this could be addressed constructively, with supportive teachers working with students and parents.