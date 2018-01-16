Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

2. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (2) Origin by Dan Brown

4. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

5. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (5) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

7. (9) Asian Ghost Stories by Nicky Moey

8. (6) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

9. (7) Desert Oath by Oliver Bowden

10. (-) The Memory Eaters by Janice Tay

10. (-) Two By Two by Nicholas Sparks

NON-FICTION

1. (4) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

2. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

3. (2) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

4. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (5) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

6. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

7. (8) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

8. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (-) The Rules Of People by Richard Templar

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2. (4) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

3. (2) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

4. (5) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #5: No Time To Lose by Geronimo Stilton

5. (6) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

6. (-) Bad Dad by David Walliams

7. (7) Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

8. (9) My Little Pony The Movie: Book Of The Film by Parragon

9. (3) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

10. (5) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and Popular bookstores.