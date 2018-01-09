Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

2. (1) Origin by Dan Brown

3. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (5) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

6. (6) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

7. (7) Desert Oath by Oliver Bowden

8. (3) The Remains Of The Day by Kazuo Ishiguro

9. (9) Asian Ghost Stories by Nicky Moey

10. (4) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

2. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

3. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (5) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

5. (2) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

6. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

7. (6) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (8) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

9. (10) The Rules Of People by Richard Templar

10. (7) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

3. (4) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

4. (5) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

5. (6) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

5. (8) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #5: No Time To Lose by Geronimo Stilton

6. (2) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

7. (-) Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

8. (7) Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard #3: The Ship Of The Dead by Rick Riordan

9. (10) My Little Pony The Movie: Book Of The Film by Parragon

10. (-) Auggie And Me: Three Wonder Stories by R.J. Palacio

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and Popular bookstores.