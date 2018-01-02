Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (5) Origin by Dan Brown

2. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) The Remains Of The Day by Kazuo Ishiguro

4. (6) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

5. (4) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

6. (1) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

7. (-) Desert Oath by Oliver Bowden

8. (-) Two By Two by Nicholas Sparks

9. (-) Asian Ghost Stories by Nicky Moey

10. (-) The Time Keeper by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

2. (7) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

3. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (-) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

6. (6) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (8) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

8. (-) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

9. (-) Robert Kuok by Tan Yen Fong and Michelle Low

10. (-) The Rules Of People by Richard Templar

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

3. (1) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

4. (-) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (-) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

6. (-) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

7. (8) Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard #3: The Ship Of The Dead by Rick Riordan

8. (-) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #5: No Time To Lose by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

10. (-) My Little Pony The Movie: Book Of The Film by Parragon

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and Popular bookstores.