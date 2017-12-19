Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

2. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (6) The Remains Of The Day by Kazuo Ishiguro

4. (5) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

5. (2) Origin by Dan Brown

6. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

7. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

8. (-) And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

9. (-) Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman

10. (-) Fifty Shades Darker by E. L. James

NON-FICTION

1. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

3. (10) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (-) The Challenges Of Governance In A Complex World by Peter Ho

6. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (3) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

8. (8) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles; (-) Principles by Ray Dalio

9. (-) StrengthsFinder 2.0 by Tom Rath

10. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (5) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

2. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

3. (-) Bad Dad by David Walliams

4. (7) Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

5. (-) A Wrinkle In Time by Madeleine L'Engle

6. (-) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

7. (-) Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo; (-) Mabel Moves To Singapore by Fleur Vella-Chang

8. (6) Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard #3: The Ship Of The Dead by Rick Riordan

9. (-) Hello, Goodbye Little Island by Leila Boukarim, Barbara Moxham

10. (-) My Encyclopedia Of Very Important Animals by DK

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya and Times bookstores. Figures from Popular bookstores were not available by press time.