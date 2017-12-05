Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

2. (1) Origin by Dan Brown

3. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

6. (6) Asian Ghost Stories by Nicky Moey

7. (7) A Dog's Way Home by W. Bruce Cameron

8. (8) The Memory Eaters by Janice Tay

9. (10) Tell Tale by Jeffrey Archer

10. (-) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (4) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (1) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

3. (6) Tommy Koh edited by Yeo Lay Hwee, Peggy Kek, Gillian Koh and Chang Li Lin

4. (5) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

5. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (-) The Rules Of People by Richard Templar

7. (8) Spiaking Singlish by Gwee Li Sui

8. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (-) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

9. (7) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

10. (-) Market Smart by Goh Eng Yeow

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

3. (2) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

4. (5) Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard #3: The Ship Of The Dead by Rick Riordan

5. (-) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

6. (-) Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

7. (9) X-Venture The Golden Age Of Adventures: Secrets Of The Moving Island by Solar Team

8. (8) My Little Pony The Movie: Book Of The Film by Parragon

9. (10) Stress-busters: Stress Management by Kaoru and Candy Factory

10. (-) Bad Dad by David Walliams

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and Popular bookstores.