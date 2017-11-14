Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Origin by Dan Brown

2. (2) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

3. (4) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

4. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (-) Tell Tale by Jeffrey Archer

6. (5) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

7. (7) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

8. (6) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

9. (8) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

10. (-) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

NON-FICTION

1. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

4. (4) Blue Ocean Shift: Beyond Competing by W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne

5. (-) Flying High: My Story From AirAsia To QPR by Tony Fernandes

6. (5) Finding My Virginity by Richard Branson

7. (8) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

8. (8) Reits To Riches by Tam Ging Wien

9. (7) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

10. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard #3: The Ship Of The Dead by Rick Riordan

4. (8) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

5. (5) Thea Stilton #6: The Land Of Flowers by Thea Stilton

6. (10) Geronimo Stilton #10: The Ship Of Secrets by Geronimo Stilton

7. (4) Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

8. (-) The Book Of Dust Vol. 1: La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Phoenix Of Destiny by Geronimo Stilton

10. (7) My Little Pony The Movie: Book Of The Film by Parragon

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.