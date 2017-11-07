Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Origin by Dan Brown

2. (3) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

3. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (5) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

5. (4) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

6. (6) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

7. (7) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

8. (-) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

9. (8) Generation One by Pittacus Lore

10. (10) The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy

NON-FICTION

1. (2) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

4. (4) Blue Ocean Shift: Beyond Competing by W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne

5. (6) Finding My Virginity by Richard Branson

6. (9) Hit Refresh by Satya Nadella

7. (8) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

8. (5) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

8. (-) Reits To Riches by Tam Ging Wien

9. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (7) Spiaking Singlish by Gwee Li Sui

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard #3: The Ship Of The Dead by Rick Riordan

4. (4) Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

5. (5) Thea Stilton #6: The Land Of Flowers by Thea Stilton

6. (6) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

7. (9) My Little Pony The Movie: Book Of The Film by Parragon

8. (7) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Tower Of Dawn by Sarah J. Maas

10. (-) Geronimo Stilton #10: The Ship Of Secrets by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.