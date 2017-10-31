Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Origin by Dan Brown

2. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

5. (5) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

6. (6) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

7. (9) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

8. (8) Generation One by Pittacus Lore

9. (-) It by Stephen King

10. (-) The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

3. (4) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

4. (5) Blue Ocean Shift: Beyond Competing by W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne

5. (3) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

6. (8) Finding My Virginity by Richard Branson

7. (-) Spiaking Singlish by Gwee Li Sui

8. (7) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

9. (-) Hit Refresh by Satya Nadella

10. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (-) Preparing For A Property Upturn by Ku Swee Yong

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

3. (1) Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard #3: The Ship Of The Dead by Rick Riordan

4. (3) Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

5. (5) Thea Stilton #6: The Land Of Flowers by Thea Stilton

6. (4) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

7. (7) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

8. (10) X-Venture The Golden Age Of Adventure: Trap Of The Tyrant by Solar Team

9. (-) My Little Pony The Movie: Book Of The Film by Parragon

10. (-) Land Of Stories #6: Worlds Collide by Chris Colfer

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.