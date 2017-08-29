Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

3. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (5) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

5. (3) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

6. (6) The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy

7. (9) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (7) The Spy by Paulo Coelho

8. (10) A Horse Walks Into A Bar by David Grossman

9. (-) Beren And Luthien by J. R. R. Tolkien

10. (8) Generation One by Pittacus Lore

NON-FICTION

1. (2) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (1) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

3. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*** by Mark Manson

4. (3) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

5. (4) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

6. (5) Singapore Is Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan

7. (6) Sundays With Sumiko by Sumiko Tan

8. (7) No Limits: Blow The Cap Off Your Capacity by John C. Maxwell

9. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (10) Dunkirk by Joshua Levine

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #10: The Ship Of Secrets by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) Geronimo Stilton #66: Operation: Secret Recipe by Geronimo Stilton

4. (5) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

5. (8) Land Of Stories #6: Worlds Collide by Chris Colfer

6. (6) Ellie Belly #9: Not A Penguin by Eliza Teoh

7. (4) Ever by Gabby Tye

8. (7) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #2: Middle School Mayhem by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Hundredth Key by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.