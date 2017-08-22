Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

3. (3) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

4. (5) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (4) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

6. (8) The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy

7. (7) The Spy by Paulo Coelho

8. (6) Generation One by Pittacus Lore

9. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

10. (10) A Horse Walks Into A Bar by David Grossman

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

2. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

3. (4) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

4. (3) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

5. (2) Singapore Is Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan

6. (5) Sundays With Sumiko by Sumiko Tan

7. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (7) No Limits: Blow The Cap Off Your Capacity by John C. Maxwell

9. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (9) Dunkirk by Joshua Levine

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

2. (1) Geronimo Stilton #10: The Ship Of Secrets by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) Geronimo Stilton #66: Operation: Secret Recipe by Geronimo Stilton

4. (2) Ever by Gabby Tye

5. (4) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

6. (6) Ellie Belly #9: Not A Penguin by Eliza Teoh

7. (7) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #2: Middle School Mayhem by Rachel Renee Russell

8. (5) The Land Of Stories #6: Worlds Collide by Chris Colfer

9. (9) The Trials Of Apollo #2: The Dark Prophecy by Rick Riordan

10. (8) Future Card Buddyfight #8 by Mitsuhisa Tamura

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.