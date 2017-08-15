Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

2. (4) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

3. (5) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

4. (1) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

5. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

6. (10) Generation One by Pittacus Lore

7. (8) The Spy by Paulo Coelho

8. (6) The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy

9. (-) Beren And Luthien by J. R. R. Tolkien

10. (-) A Horse Walks Into A Bar by David Grossman

10. (-) The Dark Tower 1: The Gunslinger by Stephen King

NON-FICTION

1. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (3) Singapore Is Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan

3. (5) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

4. (4) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

5. (2) Sundays With Sumiko by Sumiko Tan

6. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F**k by Mark Manson

7. (7) No Limits: Blow The Cap Off Your Capacity by John C. Maxwell

8. (-) Puan Noor Aishah: Singapore's First Lady by Kevin Y.L. Tan

9. (8) Dunkirk by Joshua Levine

10. (9) Unshakeable by Tony Robbins

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #10: The Ship Of Secrets by Geronimo Stilton

2. (4) Ever by Gabby Tye

3. (2) Geronimo Stilton #66: Operation: Secret Recipe by Geronimo Stilton

4. (6) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

5. (5) Land Of Stories #6: Worlds Collide by Chris Colfer

6. (7) Ellie Belly #9: Not A Penguin by Eliza Teoh

7. (10) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #2: Middle School Mayhem by Rachel Renee Russell

8. (-) Future Card Buddyfight #8 by Mitsuhisa Tamura

9. (9) The Trials Of Apollo #2: The Dark Prophecy by Rick Riordan

10. (8) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Hundredth Key by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.