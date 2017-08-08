Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

2. (1) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (2) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

5. (5) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

6. (-) The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy

7. (-) My Not So Perfect Life by Sophie Kinsella

8. (4) The Spy by Paulo Coelho

9. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

10. (6) Generation One by Pittacus Lore

NON-FICTION

1. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (2) Sundays With Sumiko by Sumiko Tan

3. (3) Singapore Is Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan

4. (4) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

5. (5) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

6. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*** by Mark Manson

7. (6) No Limits: Blow The Cap Off Your Capacity by John C. Maxwell

8. (-) Dunkirk by Joshua Levine

9. (7) Unshakeable by Tony Robbins

10. (-) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #10: The Ship Of Secrets by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #66: Operation: Secret Recipe by Geronimo Stilton

3. (-) Harry Potter And The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne

4. (-) Ever by Gabby Tye

5. (3) Land Of Stories #6: Worlds Collide by Chris Colfer

6. (4) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

7. (7) Ellie Belly #9: Not A Penguin by Eliza Teoh

8. (5) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Hundredth Key by Geronimo Stilton

9. (6) The Trials Of Apollo #2: The Dark Prophecy by Rick Riordan

10. (8) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #2: Middle School Mayhem by Rachel Renee Russell