Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

3. (7) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (6) The Spy by Paulo Coelho

5. (3) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

6. (4) Generation One by Pittacus Lore

7. (5) Beren And Luthien by J.R.R. Tolkien

8. (9) A Horse Walks Into A Bar by David Grossman

9. (10) War Cry by Wilbur Smith

10. (-) The Whistler by John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (2) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (1) Sundays With Sumiko by Sumiko Tan

3. (3) Singapore Is Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan

4. (4) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

5. (5) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

6. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F**k by Mark Manson

6. (7) No Limits: Blow The Cap Off Your Capacity by John C. Maxwell

7. (8) Unshakeable by Tony Robbins

8. (9) Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations by Dan Ariely

9. (10) Chaos Monkeys by Antonio Garcia Martinez

10. (-) Puan Noor Aishah: Singapore's First Lady by Kevin Y.L. Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #10: The Ship Of Secrets by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #66: Operation: Secret Recipe by Geronimo Stilton

3. (-) Land Of Stories #6: Worlds Collide by Chris Colfer

4. (3) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Hundredth Key by Geronimo Stilton

6. (5) The Trials Of Apollo #2: The Dark Prophecy by Rick Riordan

7. (-) Ellie Belly #9: Not A Penguin by Eliza Teoh

8. (6) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #2: Middle School Mayhem by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton Micekings #5: The Mysterious Message by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) Spiderman: Homecoming by Jim McCann

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.