Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

2. (7) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

3. (3) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

4. (2) Generation One by Pittacus Lore

5. (5) Beren And Luthien by J.R.R. Tolkien

6. (6) The Spy by Paulo Coelho

7. (8) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

8. (-) Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

9. (10) A Horse Walks Into A Bar by David Grossman

10. (4) War Cry by Wilbur Smith

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Sundays With Sumiko by Sumiko Tan

2. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

3. (8) Singapore Is Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan

4. (3) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

5. (4) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

6. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

7. (5) No Limits: Blow The Cap Off Your Capacity by John C. Maxwell

8. (9) Unshakeable by Tony Robbins

9. (7) Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations by Dan Ariely

10. (10) Chaos Monkeys by Antonio Garcia Martinez

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #10: The Ship Of Secrets by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #66: Operation: Secret Recipe by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

4. (5) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Hundredth Key by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) The Trials Of Apollo #2: The Dark Prophecy by Rick Riordan

6. (-) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #2: Middle School Mayhem by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

8. (9) Geronimo Stilton #65: Bollywood Burglary by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2018 by National Geographic Kids

10. (6) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.