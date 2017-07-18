Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

2. (8) Generation One by Pittacus Lore

3. (2) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

4. (5) War Cry by Wilbur Smith

5. (6) Beren And Luthien by J. R. R. Tolkien

6. (7) The Spy by Paulo Coelho

7. (3) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

8. (-) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

9. (10) Dark Tower 1: The Gunslinger by Stephen King

10. (-) A Horse Walks Into A Bar by David Grossman

NON-FICTION

1. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (-) Sundays With Sumiko by Sumiko Tan

3. (2) Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

4. (3) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

5. (5) No Limits: Blow The Cap Off Your Capacity by John C. Maxwell

6. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*** by Mark Manson

7. (6) Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations by Dan Ariely

8. (4) Singapore Is Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan

9. (7) Unshakeable by Tony Robbins

10. (10) Chaos Monkeys by Antonio Garcia Martinez

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #10: The Ship Of Secrets by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #66: Operation: Secret Recipe by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) True Singapore Ghost Stories #25 by Russell Lee

4. (4) The Trials Of Apollo #2: The Dark Prophecy by Rick Riordan

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Hundredth Key by Geronimo Stilton

6. (7) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

7. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

8. (8) Mr Midnight #94: The Face In The Window by James Lee

9. (9) Geronimo Stilton #65: Bollywood Burglary by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #9: The Wizard's Wand by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.