Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Erotic Stories For Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal

2. (2) Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

3. (3) The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer

4. (4) Lyrebird by Cecelia Ahern

5. (5) The Seventh Plague by James Rollins

6. (6) The Whistler by John Grisham

7. (7) The Wrong Side Of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

8. (9) Night School by Lee Child

9. (8) The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins

10. (-) Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Tan Lu-Lien

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

2. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

3. (3) Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations by Dan Ariely

4. (4) The Content Trap by Bharat Anand

5. (9) Never Give Up: Jack Ma In His Own Words by Suk Lee and Bob Song

6. (5) The Analytical Marketer by Adele Sweetwood

7. (7) Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance

8. (10) Jumpstart Your Priorities by John C. Maxwell

9. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (8) Grit by Angela Duckworth

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #65: Bollywood Burglary by Geronimo Stilton

2. (4) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

4. (2) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them by J.K. Rowling

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #4: Lost In Time by Geronimo Stilton

6. (7) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #9: The Wizard's Wand by Geronimo Stilton 7. (8) Carve The Mark by Veronica Roth

8. (6) Harry Potter And The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne

9. (10) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #8: Hour Of Magic by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) Geronimo Stilton #64: Magical Mission by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.