Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

2. (1) The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer

3. (3) Lyrebird by Cecelia Ahern

4. (5) The Whistler by John Grisham

5. (8) The Wrong Side Of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

6. (4) The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins

7. (6) Night School by Lee Child

8. (7) Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Tan Lu-Lien

9. (9) Bridget Jones's Baby by Helen Fielding

10. (10) The Seventh Plague by James Rollins

NON-FICTION

1. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (2) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

3. (3) The Content Trap by Bharat Anand

4. (5) Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations by Dan Ariely

5. (6) Never Give Up: Jack Ma In His Own Words by Suk Lee and Bob Song

6. (7) The Analytical Marketer by Adele Sweetwood

7. (4) Grit by Angela Duckworth

8. (8) Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance

9. (9) Jumpstart Your Priorities by John C. Maxwell

10. (10) Connectography by Parag Khanna

CHILDREN'S

1. (4) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

2. (3) Carve The Mark by Veronica Roth

3. (2) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

4. (6) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #9: The Wizard's Wand by Geronimo Stilton

5. (5) Harry Potter And The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne

6. (8) Geronimo Stilton #64: Magical Mission by Geronimo Stilton

7. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

8. (7) Magnus Chase And The Hammer Of Thor by Rick Riordan

9. (-) The Trials Of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan

10. (10) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #4: Lost In Time by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.