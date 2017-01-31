Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer

2. (1) Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

3. (3) Lyrebird by Cecelia Ahern

4. (4) The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins

5. (5) The Whistler by John Grisham

6. (6) Night School by Lee Child

7. (7) Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Tan Lu-Lien

8. (8) The Wrong Side Of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

9. (9) Bridget Jones's Baby by Helen Fielding

10. (-) The Seventh Plague by James Rollins

NON-FICTION

1. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (2) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

3. (3) The Content Trap by Bharat Anand

4. (8) Grit by Angela Duckworth

5. (4) Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations by Dan Ariely

6. (5) Never Give Up: Jack Ma In His Own Words by Suk Lee and Bob Song

7. (6) The Analytical Marketer by Adele Sweetwood

8. (7) Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance

9. (9) Jumpstart Your Priorities by John C. Maxwell

10. (10) Connectography by Parag Khanna

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

3. (-) Carve The Mark by Veronica Roth

4. (4) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

5. (3) Geronimo Stilton #65: Bollywood Burglary by Geronimo Stilton

6. (6) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #9: The Wizard's Wand by Geronimo Stilton

7. (8) Magnus Chase And The Hammer Of Thor by Rick Riordan

8. (7) Geronimo Stilton #64: Magical Mission by Geronimo Stilton

9. (5) Harry Potter And The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne

10. (-) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #4: Lost In Time by Geronimo Stilton

• This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.