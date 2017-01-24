Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

2. (3) The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer

3. (-) Lyrebird by Cecelia Ahern

4. (2) The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins

5. (4) The Whistler by John Grisham

6. (5) Night School by Lee Child

7. (6) Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Tan Lu-Lien

8. (7) The Wrong Side Of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

9. (-) Bridget Jones's Baby by Helen Fielding

10. (8) Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

NON-FICTION

1. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (2) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

3. (3) The Content Trap by Bharat Anand

4. (-) Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations by Dan Ariely

5. (4) Never Give Up: Jack Ma In His Own Words by Suk Lee and Bob Song

6. (-) The Analytical Marketer by Adele Sweetwood

7. (5) Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance

8. (6) Grit by Angela Duckworth

9. (7) Jumpstart Your Priorities by John C. Maxwell

10. (-) Connectography by Parag Khanna

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

3. (7) Geronimo Stilton #65: Bollywood Burglary by Geronimo Stilton

4. (3) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

5. (4) Harry Potter And The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne

6. (8) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #9: The Wizard's Wand by Geronimo Stilton

7. (5) Geronimo Stilton #64: Magical Mission by Geronimo Stilton

8. (10) Magnus Chase And The Hammer Of Thor by Rick Riordan

9. (9) Thea Stilton #5: The Treasure Of The Sea by Thea Stilton

10. (-) The Trials Of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.