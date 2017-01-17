Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

2. (3) The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins

3. (2) The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer

4. (5) The Whistler by John Grisham

5. (4) Night School by Lee Child

6. (6) Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Tan Lu-Lien

7. (7) The Wrong Side Of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

8. (8) Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

9. (9) American Pastoral by Philip Roth

10. (10) Inferno by Dan Brown

NON-FICTION

1. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (2) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

3. (3) The Content Trap by Bharat Anand

4. (5) Never Give Up: Jack Ma In His Own Words by Suk Lee and Bob Song

5. (4) Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance

6. (6) Grit by Angela Duckworth

7. (7) Jumpstart Your Priorities by John C. Maxwell

8. (8) What Successful People Know About Leadership by John C. Maxwell

9. (-) The Art Of War by Sun Tzu

10. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

3. (5) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

4. (3) Harry Potter And The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton #64: Magical Mission by Geronimo Stilton

6. (8) Dork Diaries #11: Tales From A Not-So-Friendly Frenemy by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (-) Geronimo Stilton #65: Bollywood Burglary by Geronimo Stilton

8. (6) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #9: The Wizard's Wand by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Thea Stilton #5: The Treasure Of The Sea by Thea Stilton

10. (7) Magnus Chase And The Hammer Of Thor by Rick Riordan

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.