Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

2. (4) The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer

3. (3) The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins

4. (2) Night School by Lee Child

5. (5) The Whistler by John Grisham

6. (6) Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Tan Lu-Lien

7. (7) The Wrong Side Of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

8. (8) Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

9. (9) American Pastoral by Philip Roth

10. (10) Inferno by Dan Brown

NON-FICTION

1. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (2) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

3. (3) The Content Trap by Bharat Anand

4. (6) Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance

5. (4) Never Give Up: Jack Ma In His Own Words by Suk Lee and Bob Song

6. (5) Grit by Angela Duckworth

7. (7) Jumpstart Your Priorities by John C. Maxwell

8. (8) What Successful People Know About Leadership by John C. Maxwell

9. (9) Chaos Monkeys by Antonio Garcia Martinez

10. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (10) Connectography by Parag Khanna

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

2. (1) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

3. (3) Harry Potter And The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton #64: Magical Mission by Geronimo Stilton

5. (8) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

6. (6) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #9: The Wizard's Wand by Geronimo Stilton

7. (5) Magnus Chase And The Hammer Of Thor by Rick Riordan

8. (7) Dork Diaries #11: Tales From A Not-So-Friendly Frenemy by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (9) The Trials Of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan

10. (10) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #8: Hour Of Magic by Geronimo Stilton

• This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.