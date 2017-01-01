Bestsellers

FICTION
- (1) Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult
- (3) Night School by Lee Child
- (2) The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins
- (4) The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer
- (5) The Whistler by John Grisham
- (6) Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Tan Lu-Lien
- (7) The Wrong Side Of Goodbye by Michael Connelly
- (8) Me Before You by Jojo Moyes
- (9) American Pastoral by Philip Roth
- (10) Inferno by Dan Brown
NON-FICTION
- (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
- (2) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei
- (3) The Content Trap by Bharat Anand
- (4) Never Give Up: Jack Ma In His Own Words by Suk Lee and Bob Song
- (6) Grit by Angela Duckworth
- (5) Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance
- (7) Jumpstart Your Priorities by John C. Maxwell
- (8) What Successful People Know About Leadership by John C. Maxwell
- (9) Chaos Monkeys by Antonio Garcia Martinez
- (10) Connectography by Parag Khanna
CHILDREN'S
- (1) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling
- (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney
- (3) Harry Potter And The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne
- (4) Geronimo Stilton #64: Magical Mission by Geronimo Stilton
- (7) Magnus Chase And The Hammer Of Thor by Rick Riordan
- (5) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #9: The Wizard's Wand by Geronimo Stilton
- (6) Dork Diaries #11: Tales From A Not-So-Friendly Frenemy by Rachel Renee Russell
- (8) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs
- (9) The Trials Of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan
- (10) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #8: Hour Of Magic by Geronimo Stilton
- This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.