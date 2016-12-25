Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

2. (3) The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins

3. (2) Night School by Lee Child

4. (4) The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer

5. (5) The Whistler by John Grisham

6. (6) Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Tan Lu-Lien

7. (9) The Wrong Side Of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

8. (7) Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

9. (8) American Pastoral by Philip Roth

10. (10) Inferno by Dan Brown

NON-FICTION

1. (2) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2. (1) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

3. (3) The Content Trap by Bharat Anand

4. (4) Never Give Up: Jack Ma In His Own Words by Suk Lee and Bob Song

5. (5) Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance

6. (6) Grit by Angela Duckworth

7. (7) Jumpstart Your Priorities by John C. Maxwell

8. (8) What Successful People Know About Leadership by John C. Maxwell

9. (9) Chaos Monkeys by Antonio Garcia Martinez

10. (10) Connectography by Parag Khanna

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Harry Potter And The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton #64: Magical Mission by Geronimo Stilton

5. (7) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #9: The Wizard's Wand by Geronimo Stilton

6. (5) Dork Diaries #11: Tales From A Not-So-Friendly Frenemy by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (6) Magnus Chase And The Hammer Of Thor by Rick Riordan

8. (8) Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

9. (9) The Trials Of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan

10. (10) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #8: Hour Of Magic by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.